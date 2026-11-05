Who Is Peter Mooney’s Wife? The Hallmark Star’s Real-Life Romance With ‘Good Witch’ Actress Sarah Power

Fans adore finding out about the wives of their favorite Hallmark stars, like Andrew Walker and Daniel Lissing, as well as Robert Buckley and Marcus Rosner, not to mention Paul Campbell who actually married his significant other twice.

But what about Peter Mooney’s wife? As fans watch Mooney return as Detective Sam Wilner in “Mistletoe Murders” Season 3 with Sarah Drew, they may be wondering about the actor’s real-life love.

Peter and Sarah Have an Adorable Marriage

Mooney is married to Sarah Power. The two started dating in 2014 and got married in 2017 before having a baby girl together in 2019.

Power often shares glimpses at her life with her husband and daughter on social media, which show that they like to travel, explore nature and spend as much time together as possible.

The loving wife also posts about how much she adores and appreciates her partner.

“5 years ago today I went on my first date with this DILF ❤️,” Power wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared on June 5, 2019.

In the accompanying photo, Mooney can be seen outside while wearing a pair of dark sunglasses. Of course, you can’t overlook the fact that he’s also wearing a baby carrier and has his little one strapped to his chest as he gently holds her and smiles.

On July 2, 2023, Power again took to Instagram this time to pop up a photo from her wedding, writing, “1/7/17✨”

She also shared a wedding photo on July 1, 2022, writing, “5 crazy years later, I have never loved him more✨”

“Happy Father’s Day to the man who carries all of our [expletive]. Literally and figuratively. And takes really nice photos of us” Power wrote to her husband on June 15, 2025.

Along with photos of Mooney and their daughter (as well as one shot of him looking terrified on an amusement park ride), she continued by saying, “We love him a lot ❤️”

“Happy Father’s Day Peter Mooney,” Power said in another dedication to her husband in 2023. “We are the luckiest girls in the 🌎”

Sarah Power Plays Abigail Pershing on ‘The Good Witch’

Hallmark Sarah Power as Abigail Pershing on ‘The Good Witch’

Just like Mooney, Power is also a performer. In fact, you’ve likely seen her on the Hallmark Channel.

She’s appeared in “Nantucket Noel” (2021), “When Love Blooms” (2022), “The Christmas Checklist” (2023) and more. She also plays Abigail Pershing on “The Good Witch.”

“#LoveontheDanube Kissing Stars is now streaming on @hallmarkplus! Here are some of the highlights from our European cruise extravaganza,” Power told her fans and followers in the caption of an Instagram post that she popped up on September 27, 2024.

While sharing photos of her time filming “Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars” with Brendan Penny, Kathryn Drysdale and Catherine Disher, she added, “Turns out, filming a movie in Europe on a cruise with new friends and old friends is a super fun amazing experience!❤️”

On November 12, 2022, Power posted a photo of herself with Beau Bridges, who she worked with on Hallmark’s “Our Italian Christmas Memories.”

In the caption of her post, she wrote, “I had so much fun working with the wonderful @mrbeaubridges and so many other lovely & talented people @morganawyllie @p.dosanjh @jesseirving @marktaras @lorenzenafi @missalishaahamed”

Perhaps it’s time for Mooney and Power to team up on a new Hallmark movie together!