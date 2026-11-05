Why Peter Mooney Was Flooded With Old Memories While Filming ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 (Exclusive)

Hallmark Channel‘s hit series “Mistletoe Murders” is known for bringing celebrity guest stars into its web of murder mysteries, from Tom Cavanagh in the first season to Benjamin Ayres in season two.

With season three premiering on November 5, 2026, the show’s stars, Peter Mooney and Sarah Drew, are opening up about one of their new guest stars, “Good Witch” alum Catherine Bell. Turns out having her on set was a very cool full-circle moment for Mooney.

Peter Mooney’s Wife Starred With Catherine Bell on ‘Good Witch’

Hallmark Catherine Bell and Peter Mooney in a scene from the season 3 premiere of “Mistletoe Murders”

In the season three premiere of “Mistletoe Murders,” Bell plays a wreathmaker who’s accused of killing her husbands. Mooney’s Detective Sam Willner must investigate and, of course, Drew’s Emily Lane can’t resist trying to help.

Filming with Bell was a full-circle moment for Mooney, whose wife, actress Sarah Power, co-starred with Bell on “Good Witch,” playing Abigail Pershing, from 2015 to 2021.

“For seven seasons, they were together for a long time,” Mooney told EntertainmentNow, fondly remembering that pivotal time in their lives. He and Powers got married in 2017 and welcomed their only child in 2019.

Getty Peter Mooney and Sarah Power in 2016

“You know, it was a lot of changes in our life,” he said of those years. “It’s when we got married. It’s when our daughter was born. So, it was really nice to see her see her again. You know, the last time, my daughter was in the little carrier and I was hanging around on set. So it was so great to see her and have her on our show. She’s wonderful.”

Drew chimed in, “And she also brings such poise and grace. She’s so elegant and graceful in her

performance, which is just so lovely. We haven’t had one of our murder suspects have quite that energy, and I really, really loved what she brought to the role.”

“And of course, she brings all of her fans who love her so much,” Drew added. “So it was such a great treat and honor to get to have her come play with us.”

‘Mistletoe Murders’ Brings New Intensity in Season 3

Hallmark ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3

Anyone who’s watched the first two seasons of “Mistletoe Murders,” which are available to stream via Netflix or Hallmark+, knows the show is a bit more intense than the typical Hallmark mystery.

Drew told EntertainmentNow she thinks they have a longer leash because it’s based on an original Audible podcast series created by Ken Capernus, who now also serves as executive producer and showrunner of the TV series.

“What has been beautiful is that we’ve been able to work really wonderfully together with Hallmark and Ken, and everybody’s on the same page about the kind of story they want to tell and how they want to tell it,” Drew said, “and they let us just kind of play in this way. People seem to love it, so we get to keep doing it!”

“Mistletoe Murders” Season 3 premieres on November 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, with new episodes dropping each Thursday through December 10. Holly Robinson Peete will also guest star later in the season.