Hallmark Announces the Return of a Holiday Tradition With Lacey Chabert Hosting

Hallmark fans have another reason to get excited about the holiday season, and this time, it doesn’t involve waiting for the next “Countdown to Christmas” movie premiere. The network is bringing back one of its festive traditions, “Hallmark Radio,” on SiriusXM for 2026. And yep, there’s a familiar face helping make the season even merrier.

The official Hallmark Instagram account recently announced the station’s return alongside a video featuring clips from some of the network’s holiday movies.

Part of the caption read:

“Your one-stop holiday shop is back on air! 🎄🎵”

But that’s not even the best part. This year’s “Hallmark Radio” will be hosted by none other than Hallmark fan-favorite Lacey Chabert. Honestly, having one of the network’s most recognizable holiday movie stars hosting a Christmas music station feels like a pretty perfect pairing.

Hallmark also gave fans a reminder about where they can listen, writing:

“Tune into @siriusxm now through December 28… Listen now on SiriusXM channel 300 or download the SiriusXM app to celebrate the joy of the holidays all season long.”

‘Hallmark Radio’ Is Getting Fans Into the Holiday Spirit

If the announcement’s comment section is any indication, fans are already enjoying the return of the holiday station. And let’s be real, having Christmas music playing while driving around, decorating the house, or getting things done is one of the easiest ways to get into the holiday spirit.

One fan perfectly summed up the appeal of the station, commenting:

“Hallmark on SiriusXM through December is the ultimate cozy commute soundtrack, my peppermint mocha just found its perfect playlist 🎧🎄☕”

Another listener had a specific song request, writing:

“You gotta play ‘Christmas is on It’s Way’ by Andrew DeLong!!”

And some fans clearly weren’t waiting until December to start listening. One person shared:

“Been listening since beginning of week. Don’t you hear me singing!!!! ⛄️❤️😘”

Hallmark even joined in on the fun, replying:

“Sing as loud as you can! 🎤”

Another comments praised the station with a simple statement and a ton of emoji:

“My favorite sound ❤️❤️🎅🏼🎅🏼💖💖🎄🎄”

Then there was a message from SiriusXM itself:

“The reason for the season 💚”

All Is Bright Music also jumped into the conversation with a pitch of its own, commenting:

“Hallmark, hear us out. You’ve got a Christmas radio station. We’ve got 14 original Christmas songs coming out Friday. This feels like the beginning of a beautiful Christmas movie friendship! 😂🎄”

Even Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett’s husband, Jaymes Vaughan, shared his enthusiasm, writing:

“Fave station this time of year 🙌”

And, of course, Hallmark responded:

“The best way to celebrate! 🎧”

Yep, it seems like “Hallmark Radio” is already doing exactly what it was brought back to do: giving fans another reason to celebrate the holiday season.

Hallmark’s Radio Station Has Been Around Since 2018

Getty Jonathan Bennett, Andrew Walker, Kimberley Sustad, Kristoffer Polaha, Paul Campbell, Ser’Darius Blain, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Tyler Hynes, Heather Hemmens, Nikki DeLoach, Nolan Gerard Funk, Rachel Boston, and Beth Broderick attend Hallmark Channel’s Countdown To Christmas Jingle Stop Bus Tour Fan Event (2024)

While some fans might be discovering the station for the first time, “Hallmark Radio” actually has a little history behind it.

The original “Hallmark Channel Radio” launched on November 1, 2018, as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” event. At the time, Hallmark teamed up with SiriusXM to introduce a 24/7 holiday music channel, with Candace Cameron Bure serving as its host.

According to a SiriusXM press release from 2018:

“SiriusXM’s Hallmark Channel Radio will keep listeners in the holiday mood all day and all night with timeless Christmas carols and music introduced by top network talent including LeAnn Rimes, Holly Robinson Peete, Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Kellie Pickler, and more. Hallmark Channel stars will also open up about their personal yuletide traditions, share their own favorite songs from the season, and take listeners behind the scenes of their new ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movies.”

While Chabert is taking on the hosting duties this year, she actually had a connection to the station from its very beginning. She was among the Hallmark stars featured in the original programming. So, this is a pretty fun full-circle moment for the actress.

What Can Fans Expect From ‘Hallmark Radio’ in 2026?

The 2026 return brings back the familiar combination of Christmas classics and music connected to Hallmark’s holiday programming.

Hallmark’s Instagram announcement also promises:

“Timeless holiday classics and a few new songs featured in this year’s Hallmark Channel original movies!”

That last part is particularly exciting for fans who enjoy keeping up with the music featured in their favorite holiday movies. It also gives listeners an opportunity to discover new songs while revisiting some familiar Christmas favorites.

Fans can check the official SiriusXM ‘Hallmark Radio’ page for more details on getting a SiriusXM subscription and how to listen.

With Lacey Chabert hosting, familiar holiday music returning, and new songs from this year’s Hallmark movies in the mix, it seems like Hallmark has another festive treat for its fans.

And if the comments are anything to go by, plenty of listeners are already singing along.