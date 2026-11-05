Hallmark Makes Major Christmas Cruise Announcement

Hallmark just wrapped up its 2026 Christmas Cruise with beloved stars from the network giving fans an epic experience. The network is already looking forward to next year and has dropped some major news for fans looking to cruise with their favorite Hallmark stars.

2027 Christmas Cruise News

Although “General Hospital” star Jonathan Bennett announced that Hallmark’s Christmas Cruise would be back in 2027 during the 2026 event, the network just gave details on it. People magazine has confirmed the cruise will once again head to the Bahamas.

The cruise will begin in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and head to Grand Bahama Island before returning to Florida. Hallmark’s Christmas Cruise will take place from November 8 to 12, 2027.

“The 2027 Hallmark Christmas Cruise builds on the celebration and community that have made this experience so special for years, while offering fans new ways to immerse themselves into the joy and positivity of our brand. This holiday getaway is designed to bring fans even closer to the heart of Hallmark and create unforgettable memories with the people they love most,” Lindsey Roy, SVP of Branded Experiences at Hallmark, shared with the outlet.

One major change is coming to the Christmas Cruise experience. After four years with Norwegian Cruise Line- two trips on the Norwegian Joy and two trips on the Norwegian Gem- the 2027 Hallmark Christmas Cruise will be partnering with Celebrity Cruises, with the event taking place on the Celebrity Reflection.

The Celebrity Reflection holds over 3,000 people. Tickets for Hallmark’s Christmas Cruise 2027 go on sale on Thursday, November 12, on HallmarkChristmasCruise.com. Presale tickets for Hallmark loyalty members go on sale Tuesday, November 10.

Fans should know that tickets sell out fast, and the cruise has sold out for the last four years, so those looking to attend should act quickly.

Which Hallmark Stars Will Be On The 2027 Cruise?

The list of beloved stars attending the event next year won’t come out until next summer. Hallmark stars weren’t announced for the Christmas Cruise in 2026 until June of this year.

However, fans can expect that all the stars involved will be ready to give them the best experience of their lives. The 2026 Cruise was hosted by Nikki DeLoach and Bennett; the latter had a very special moment on the cruise too, as he marked a major anniversary.

Stars that were on the cruise included: Andrew Walker, B.J. Britt, Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell, Kimberley Sustad, Benjamin Ayres, Erin Cahill, Sarah Drew, Brendan Penny, Wes Brown, Emilie Ullerup, Daniel Lissing, Taylor Cole, Rachel Boston, Will Kemp, and Heather Hemmens.

“There’s a lot of actors out there, but I think we are in a very unique position that we work for Hallmark. This feels like a special moment, and I don’t think it happens anywhere else but here and now,” Lissing said on the final night of the cruise, according to People.

Campbell had a message for fans on the final night of the cruise, per the outlet, saying, “Being here with you guys the past four days and being surrounded by these people who are truly some of my best friends on the entire planet has reminded me that beauty still exists … and that whatever you’re going through, this too shall pass. I call that hope. And hope is the center of everything that we do at Hallmark Channel, and if it’s not, then I don’t know what we’re doing here. So I’m grateful for that.”