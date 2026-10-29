Who Is Jude Jacks on ‘General Hospital’?

The hit ABC soap “General Hospital” just dropped a bomb on fans. The hunky Australian mystery man that Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) hooked up with, who honestly helped change her attitude, has been revealed as Jude Jacks (Wil Traval). Yep, a new Jacks has arrived in Port Charles, which means trouble is about to break loose all over town.

Who Is ‘General Hospital’s Jude?

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It turns out that there’s a whole lot more to Britt’s mystery man story than she knows. Jude rocked Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) world when he declared that he was the biological father of her daughter, Phoebe (Lucia Creighton and Luna Creighton).

Brook Lynn and Chase (Josh Swickard) were told by Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) that Phoebe’s father signed off on the adoption, but that was just Ethan (Nathan Dean) keeping a promise to Delilah (Lily Cardone). Now Jude has entered the chat and wants to see his baby girl, which will be a problem for the Quartermaine family.

Jude also revealed that he’s part of the Jacks’ family. In fact, his father is the notorious villain Jerry (Sebastian Roché), which means his uncle is Jasper, aka Jax (Ingo Rademacher), and his cousin is Josslyn (Eden McCoy). The newest member of the Jacks’ family has never been mentioned before, but that’s not a surprise on “General Hospital.”

In fact, Jude’s revelation already has fans wondering, since Jerry is his father, who is his mother? That question will no doubt be answered at some point if, in fact, Jude is who he says he is.

Wil Traval Previews What’s Next for Jude on ‘General Hospital’

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Traval opened up about his alter ego, including the drama that’s to come after the bombshell news that he’s playing Jude Jacks, who is Jerry’s son and says he’s the father of Phoebe.

“Audiences won’t see what’s coming with this guy. Just think of a James Bond villain and James Bond mixed,” he expressed to the outlet.

The actor hinted that “General Hospital” fans will find a lot of similarities between Jude and his father, Jerry. Jude isn’t above breaking the law or acting unethically to get what he wants, and that will likely sound familiar to fans.

“When you’re thinking about who his father is, think about the kind of man Jude might have been brought up to be. Always keep that in your back pocket,” Traval spilled.

Jude will be making a name for himself in Port Charles throughout November sweeps, which includes running into Britt again and clashing with his cousin Josslyn, whose father is Jax. Josslyn has been running Jasper Jax Enterprises for a while, and that seems to be a problem for her cousin.

“I think the relationship between Josslyn and Jude is the one that’s going to be the most fraught with tension,” the actor shared.

Considering Hudson (Troy Lennon Appel) helped track down Phoebe for someone and has been keeping tabs on Josslyn for someone, it’s a safe bet that person is Jude. Traval didn’t address that connection, but he did reveal that fans will soon see Jude and Sonny (Maurice Benard) meet for the first time, and it’s must-see TV.