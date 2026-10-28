Soaps Spoilers for Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Midweek brings no shortage of drama for daytime soap fans. Here’s what to expect on Wednesday’s episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Beyond the Gates,” “General Hospital,” and “Days of Our Lives.”

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 28:

Wednesday’s “B&B” sees Dylan refusing to back down as tensions with Katie continue. Wyatt meets Darcy for the first time, and it seems sparks fly instantly.

Elsewhere, Eric regrets how things ended with Zende and wonders if he can make amends with his grandson after his painful departure from Forrester Creations.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 28:

On “Y&R,” Victor puts Phyllis in her place with an ultimatum, threatening to derail her recent success in Genoa City. Meanwhile, Claire attempts to establish boundaries with Audra, but will she respect them?

Elsewhere, Nick gets word about Matt Clark after claiming he checked himself into a mental health facility.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 28:

Over on “BTG,” Naomi and Jacob face another challenge in their marriage as their personal and professional lives continue to collide.

Meanwhile, Leslie’s offer to throw Eva a party stirs up painful memories. Anita has an important announcement for fellow Articulettes Tracy and Sharon, while Samantha confides in her father, Smitty.

Determined to take charge of his future, Smitty looks for a way to clear his name in connection with Lia’s death.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 28:

Midweek on “GH” reveals Ava seeks legal counsel as Joe continues digging into her ties to Jack Brennan. Meanwhile, Lulu faces the threat of Willow’s libel suit, prompting Dante to step in and defend his ex-wife.

Britt has surprising news for Willow, while Carly and Valentin investigate Jack’s disappearance.

Elsewhere, Tracy delivers a shocking revelation that could change everything for those involved.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 28:

On “DOOL,” Johnny faces a tense confrontation with EJ that could determine whether he ends up behind bars for his father’s crimes. Meanwhile, Steve cautions Cat about a potential threat.

Alex has surprising news for Stephanie, but does it involve Joy’s reported progress with her legs or her plans with Tate? Elsewhere, Gwen reflects on her complicated romantic past and considers what the future might hold.

Watch “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” and “Beyond the Gates” weekdays on CBS, “General Hospital” on ABC, and “Days of Our Lives” on Peacock.