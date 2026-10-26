Beloved ‘All My Children’ Star Passes at 75 After Cancer Fight, Our Hearts Go Out

“All My Children” alum Alan Dysert has passed away. He was best known for his role as Sean Cudahy on “All My Children,” beginning in 1980 before his 1990 exit.

After a lengthy cancer fight, the soap star’s wife confirmed he passed away on his official social media account.

‘All My Children’ Star Alan Dysert’s Wife Announces His Passing

Alan Dysert’s family has confirmed that the actor passed away. Though heartbroken over his loss, they are honoring his memory and keeping him alive in their hearts.

“My heart is broken as I share that my beloved husband, Alan, passed away on October 23, 2026, his wife, Michele Dysert, announced the news on Facebook. “While I am struggling to imagine life without him, I am forever grateful to have experienced what so many people spend their lives searching for — the love of a lifetime.”

Dysert went on to detail her late husband’s “extraordinary life.” He grew up on a farm in Illinois, but dreamed of artistry. Alan Dysert explored his passion for acting and also became a “musician, writer, filmmaker, producer, and beloved acting teacher.”

“Many knew him from his years on ‘All My Children,’ while thousands of others knew him as the teacher and mentor who encouraged them to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams. He was a life changer!!” Michele continued.

Storytelling was one of Alan Dysert’s biggest passions. His wife wrote how much he enjoyed bringing stories to life for his friends, family, and audiences at home. But at the end of the day, she will always remember him as her beloved husband.

“We shared a love that was truly special,” Michele continued. We loved traveling together, laughing together, and simply being together. … Even after all our years together, life with Alan was never boring.”

The Soap Star Battled Cancer for Many Years

Though Michele Dysert did not directly share her husband’s cause of death, she discussed his numerous health battles in recent years.

“Alan faced more than his share of health challenges over the years, yet he continued to approach life with determination, humor, and gratitude. He fought hard for the life he loved, and I was honored to stand beside him through it all,” she wrote.

Michele referenced her late husband’s autobiography, “Lights, Camera, Cancer!” where he discussed his heartbreaking diagnosis. Alan Dysert described it as a “rare, aggressive and incurable cancer.” In the book, he describes going through four major surgeries and several rounds of chemotherapy.

Dysert concluded the announcement with a kind word to his sons, Cody and Cooper, the extended family, and “everyone whose life he touched.”

“And to my sweet Alan — thank you for loving me, for making me laugh, for the adventures, the memories, and the beautiful life we built together,” Michele wrote. “I would choose you all over again, without hesitation. My heart is broken, but I am so thankful for the love of a lifetime. I will love you always.”

Our hearts go out to Alan Dysert’s loved ones and surviving family during this difficult chapter.