‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for October 26-30, 2026

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of October 26 to 30 reveal that Sharon questions Nick about Matt.

“What really happened to Matt?” Sharon asks. “It’s best if you don’t know,” Nick replies.

Nate is caught off guard by Lily’s announcement. “So, as CEO of Winters, I’m officially firing you,” Lily tells Nate.

Kyle runs into Cane in London. Will his secret be exposed? “Fancy seeing you here. So, what are you doing in London, Kyle?” Cane asks.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, October 26:

Cane interrupts Victoria and Kyle’s romantic getaway.

Lily works to mend fences with Devon and Cane.

Sally makes a confession to Audra.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 27:

Kyle scrambles to cover his tracks.

Nick reconnects with Chelsea.

Adam is forced to face his past.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 28:

Victor gives Phyllis an ultimatum.

Claire sets boundaries with Audra.

Nick receives an update about Matt Clark.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 29:

Adam pays Sally a surprise visit.

Sharon forces Nick to come clean.

Victoria second guesses her relationship with Kyle.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, October 30:

Nick voices his concerns to Adam.

Nate and Stephanie go public.

Sharon and Phyllis compare notes.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Monday, October 19: As Sally and Billy’s wedding begins, a surprise guest joins the festivities.

Tuesday, October 20: While friends and family celebrate Billy and Sally; Cane shares distressing news with Billy; Nick forces Sharon to make a tough decision.

Wednesday, October 21: Sally and Billy meet their first challenge as a married couple; Lily receives an update about her health; Ashley and Traci give Abby a history lesson.

Thursday, October 22: Victor interrogates Nick; Chelsea sees a new side to Adam; Billy makes a promise to Sally; Nikki has a change of heart about a rival.

Friday, October 23: Victor gives Adam much needed advice; Victoria and Kyle make a dangerous plan; Lauren makes a change in plans to help a family member in need.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Young and the Restless” weekdays on CBS or stream them on Paramount+.