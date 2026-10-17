‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers (Oct. 19-23): Will Sally’s Worst Nightmare Come to Life?

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of October 19 to 23 tease a medical scare amid Sally and Billy’s wedding.

In the preview, Sally appears in pain, catching the attention of Audra and Coco.

“Sal, what is it? Coco asks in a panic. “What’s wrong?” Audra asks, equally worried.

Nick gives Sharon an update on Matt Clark. “Matt is safely put away,” he announces to the room.

Billy receives a worrying call involving Jill. “A three-way call with Cane… why?” Billy asks, confused. “Snapper, is my mom okay?”

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, October 19:

As Sally and Billy’s wedding begins, a surprise guest joins the festivities.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 20:

While friends and family celebrate Billy and Sally, Cane shares distressing news with Billy, and

Nick forces Sharon to make a tough decision.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 21:

Sally and Billy meet their first challenge as a married couple.

Lily receives an update about her health.

Ashley and Traci give Abby a history lesson.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 22:

Victor interrogates Nick.

Chelsea sees a new side to Adam.

Billy makes a promise to Sally.

Nikki has a change of heart about a rival.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, October 23:

Victor gives Adam much-needed advice.

Victoria and Kyle make a dangerous plan.

Lauren makes a change in plans to help a family member in need.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

On Monday, October 12, Jack shared some words of wisdom with Billy. Meanwhile, Nick and Sharon worried about Matt’s next move, while Daniel delivered unexpected news to Phyllis. Elsewhere, Victoria kept Nikki in the dark about her true motives.

Tuesday, October 13 saw Victor hold Nick accountable for his actions, while Nate offered Lily some advice. Meanwhile, Billy and Cane found common ground. Elsewhere, Sharon received an unexpected guest.

Then on Wednesday, October 14, Victor kept tabs on Nick, while Adam grilled Phyllis about her latest venture. Meanwhile, Sharon was forced to make a tough decision.

By Thursday, October 15, Victor stayed one step ahead of Victoria, while Sally began her introduction into the Abbott family.

Finally, on Friday, October 16, “The Young and the Restless” closed out the week with Sally and Billy’s family and friends gathering to celebrate their wedding.

Catch the latest episode of “The Young and the Restless” weekdays on CBS and stream on Paramount+.