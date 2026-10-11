‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for October 12-16, 2026

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of October 12 to 16 tease that Lily opens up to Nate about cancer.

“Cancer was supposed to be something that’s in my past,” she tells him. “So why am I dealing with this again? Like, what did I do wrong?”

Detective Burrow delivers worrying news to Nick and Adam involving Matt Clark.

“Neighborhood Joe, the dealer, he’s not why I’m here,” the detective tells the brothers.

“What’s this about then?” Nick asks. “Car accident, 100 miles south. Vehicle was empty, but we got a hit back on the prints we found inside. They belong to Matt Clark,” he explains.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, October 12:

Jack shares words of wisdom with Billy.

Nick and Sharon worry about Matt’s next move.

Daniel shares unexpected news with Phyllis.

Victoria keeps Nikki in the dark about her true motives.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 13:

Victor holds Nick accountable for his actions.

Nate counsels Lily.

Billy and Cane find common ground.

Sharon receives an unexpected guest.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 14:

Victor keeps tabs on Nick.

Adam grills Phyllis about her latest venture.

Sharon is forced to make a tough decision.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 15:

Victor stays one step ahead of Victoria.

Sally begins her introduction into the Abbott family.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, October 16:

Sally and Billy’s family and friends gather for the epic wedding.

‘Y&R’ Comings & Goings

Next week, Matt Cohen returns as Detective Burrow, who delivers some surprising news to Nick and Adam.

Roger Howarth also returns to the spotlight as Matt Clark, leaving fans to wonder whether his dangerous side will resurface.

Meanwhile, wedding preparations get underway for Billy and Sally, with the festivities kicking off on October 16.

Eileen Davidson reprises her role as Ashley Abbott ahead of the big day, while Beth Maitland gets additional screen time as Traci Abbott.

Ashley Campbell also returns as Coco Spectra after making her debut on October 8.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Monday, October 5: Victor plays his cards close to the vest to protect Nick; Lily struggles with an unexpected health concern; Phyllis seals the deal.

Tuesday, October 6: Victor makes good on a promise to Phyllis; Nikki interrogates Nick; Sharon makes a fresh start.

Wednesday, October 7: Phyllis and Sharon make a pact; Matt Clark has a rude awakening; Audra gives Adam and Billy an ultimatum.

Thursday, October 8: Billy finds himself in the hot seat; A surprise guest crashes Sally’s bachelorette party. Who could it be?

Friday, October 9: Cane pushes Lily to come clean; Audra and Chelsea are forced to put their differences aside; Billy’s relationship with Sally is tested