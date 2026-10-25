‘Beyond the Gates’ Greg Vaughan Suffers Heartbreaking Loss & Soap Stars Rally Around Him

Greg Vaughan is mourning the loss of his beloved mother, Barbara. The “Beyond the Gates” star shared his heartbreaking news earlier today in a touching tribute, and soap stars are rallying around him during this challenging time.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Greg Vaughan Shares Emotional Tribute to His Late Mom

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The “Days of Our Lives” alum took to Instagram to reveal his beloved mother has passed away. Vaughan shared a carousel of photos that included throwbacks of Barbara as a young woman, as well as several from Vaughan’s childhood and into his adult years.

There were photos of Barbara with Vaughan’s three sons, including one of them surrounding her in the hospital. Vaughan ended his photos with a picture of him lying with his mother in the hospital and a photo of an eagle flying.

“For you Mom, From the first moment you held me in your arms, you gave me a love that would shape every part of my life. You put so much of yourself aside so I could discover who I was meant to become. Your sacrifices became my opportunities, your strength became my courage, and your belief in me gave me the wings to chase my dreams. I understand the depth of your love more than ever,” the “General Hospital” hunk began his tribute.

Vaughan went on to share how life brought him back home a few years ago, and it was a gift. The actor stated that he wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere but at home with his mother over the past years.

“Parkinson’s and osteoporosis slowly took away your strength and independence, but they could never break your spirit. Through every fall, every broken bone, and every painful recovery, you found the courage to face another day. Even when your body could no longer do what your heart desired, your determination never surrendered,” he wrote.

The soap star gushed about the love his mother brought to their family, especially his sons, Jathan, Cavan, and Landan, with his ex-wife, Touriya Haoud, even amid her health struggles. Vaughan shared that as her body grew tired, Barbara never stopped fighting to have cherished moments with her family.

“My heart aches to say goodbye, but I hold on to your words, reminding me to find comfort and peace in knowing you’re finally free. Free from the pain, the suffering, and everything that kept you from living the life you loved. You held me when my life began, and I was blessed to hold you close near the end of yours. You gave me the wings to fly, even when it meant setting aside your own dreams. Now, Mom, it’s your turn to take flight. I love you more than words will ever express. Forever your son. 🕊️❤️🙏🏼,” Vaughan ended his emotional message and tribute.

Soap Stars Show Love to Greg Vaughan

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Vaughan has spent nearly 25 years in the soap world. The comments section of his tribute to his mother was filled with Vaughan’s soap family showing up for him during this heartbreaking loss.

“General Hospital” star Laura Wright sent hugs to her friend and said, “May your mom rest.” “Day of Our Lives” alum Brandon Barash also sent hugs and love to Vaughan, as did “General Hospital” alum William Devry. “The Young and the Restless” beauty Courtney Hope shared her condolences to Vaughan and his family, as did her co-star Michelle Stafford.

Soap star Jacob Young expressed, “Greg, I’m so sorry for the loss of your mom. Sending you and your family so much love and keeping you all in my prayers. Love you, brother. ❤️ “The Young and the Restless” star Jason Thompson wrote, “Beautiful, G.V. Light and love to you and your family. ❤️”.

“Days of Our Lives” star Martha Madison wrote, “Sending you so much love Greg. I’m glad you got to be back in Frisco with her all these years. Praying for all of you. ❤️” Soap star James Hyde stated, “Sorry for you loss brother love you.”

Our condolences go out to Vaughan and his family on the loss of his beloved mother.