Which Soap Star Is Rallying Behind His Son After a Season-Ending Surgery?

One familiar daytime star is showing fans that his most important role happens away from the cameras.

The actor recently shared an emotional message to his teenage son after knee surgery brought his football season to an early end. While the setback means time away from the field, his proud father made it clear that he believes there is plenty to look forward to.

Fans and fellow soap stars quickly offered their support for the young athlete as he begins his recovery.

Greg Vaughan Shares a Heartfelt Message

Greg Vaughan took to social media to share a personal update about his teenage son, Cavan, who recently underwent knee surgery.

“As a father, there’s nothing harder than watching your sons go through something you can’t fix for him. But there’s also nothing more rewarding than seeing the strength, courage, and determination he carries through it all,” Vaughan wrote.

The actor acknowledged the challenges ahead while offering his son some encouragement.

“This is just one chapter in a much bigger story. Surgery, recovery, and the road ahead will take patience, but I believe your brightest days are still ahead of you.”

Vaughan closed his message with a reminder that his support extends well beyond football.

“The season may be over, but your story is far from finished. Always in your corner and your biggest fan. Love you, son.”

Soap Fans and Fellow Soap Stars Offer Support

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Fans filled the comments with well wishes for Cavan’s recovery, and Vaughan’s fellow soap stars also offered their support.

Eric Martsolf, who portrays Brady Black on “Days of Our Lives,” wrote, “Oh man-know that feeling all too well. Wishing quick healing for him.”

Karla Mosley, who plays Dani Dupree on “Beyond the Gates,” added, “So much love to y’all.”

Vaughan shares three sons, Jathan, Cavan, and Landan, with his ex-wife, Touriya Haoud. The former couple was married from 2006 to 2014. Following their divorce, Haoud returned to the Netherlands, while the children remained with Vaughan in the United States.

Vaughan has been in a relationship with Shanna Moakler since 2024. Moakler shares a daughter, Atiana, with boxer Oscar De La Hoya. She also shares two children, Landon and Alabama, with her ex-husband, Travis Barker, who is now married to Kourtney Kardashian.

A Familiar Face Across Daytime

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Vaughan’s soap career has taken him through several of daytime television’s most recognizable fictional communities over nearly a quarter of a century.

He made his daytime debut in 2002 as Diego Guittierez on “The Young and the Restless.”

In 2003, Vaughan headed to Port Charles, taking over the role of Luke and Laura’s son, Lucky Spencer, on “General Hospital.” He portrayed the character until 2009.

Beginning in 2012, Vaughan played Sami Brady’s twin brother, Eric Brady, on “Days of Our Lives,” with his run spanning multiple stints through 2025.

In 2025, he joined the cast of “Beyond the Gates” as Kial Rollins, adding another soap to his daytime resume.

For now, Vaughan is also cheering on someone whose next chapter matters deeply to him: his son. We wish Cavan a smooth recovery as he works toward getting back on his feet and, eventually, back on the field.