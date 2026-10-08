Kourtney Kardashian On Jennifer Lawrence Dubbing Her ‘More Annoying Than Ever’

Jennifer Lawrence is a family friend of the Kardashians, so why did she say that Kourtney Kardashian is “more annoying than ever?” After the “Hunger Games” star took the Vanity Fair lie detector test, her friend Kourtney playfully reacted to the shade in the season 8 premiere of “The Kardashians.”

Meanwhile, the reality TV star had the last laugh after finding out Lawrence had called her “more annoying than ever.” She revealed on “The Kardashians” season 8 premiere that Jennifer had sent her an email addressing the lie detector test.

“She’s like, ‘I just feel like I’m one of your sisters,’” Kourtney said to Simon Huck during the October 8 episode, “and when I rewatched it, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s not that bad actually.'”

Jennifer Lawrence Takes Swing At Kourtney Kardashian

Getty Jennifer Lawrence (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

As noted by USA Today, it was during November 2025 that Jennifer opened up with her true thoughts on Kourtney while undergoing the Vanity Fair Lie Detector Test. Speaking of the Kardashian’s season 7 vibe, Lawrence said, “Everything has to be an announcement.”

“‘I’m not gonna wear outfits anymore.’ Just wear whatever you want. Don’t make an announcement about it. Or, ‘I don’t have a TV in my room.’ Just don’t watch TV. Stop announcing it,” she added.

While it might sound bad, Kourtney took Jennifer’s words in stride and even made a joke about her and Kim Kardashian’s explosive fight in 2020, when she told Simon on the reality TV show, “I said to my mom, ‘OK, she thinks she’s one of my sisters.’”

“I was like, ‘Invite her over,’” Kourtney recalled talking with Kris Jenner, “‘and we can – I’ll go for it like she’s my sister.'”

Getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Commons at Calabasas )

Kourtney, who is mother to Mason, 16, Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11, with ex Scott Disick as well as Rocky, 2, with husband Travis Barker was able to shake off Jennifer’s comments. However, they did come at a particularly bad time, when she was facing scrutiny after commenting about not wanting to dress up anymore, unlike her sisters.

“It was also a sensitive week when she sent it,” she explained. “I felt like our show was airing and everybody was ganging up on me.”

While Kourtney mostly deemed the email “so nice,” she did add that she hasn’t had the opportunity to respond yet, so she was kind of ready for a showdown.

“I’ll just say, ‘Next time you wanna come over,’” Kourtney joked to Simon, “‘we can go at it, Kourtney and Kim style.’”

Jennifer Lawrence – Cheerleader For The Kardashians

Despite her comment, Jennifer has been an outspoken cheerleader for the Kardashians and their reality TV shows. She noted that on the set of the Darren Aronofsky 2017 movie, “Mother,” a tent was erected to ensure her wellbeing remained intact.

“It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ playing on a loop − and gumballs,” Lawrence told Vogue, when she was the September 2017 cover star. “My happy place.”