Lamar Odom has spilled what he considers to be his biggest regret about marrying Khloe Kardashian. The duo were married for seven years before calling time on their romance in December 2016, but their relationship started off like a whirlwind romance.

What Did Lamar Say?

Lamar chatted withSiriusXM host Gray Rizzy about his relationship with Khloe. He began by sharing how dating her catapulted him into the spotlight, saying: “We had some business people in common, and then [we] started hanging out and then, 30 days later, we were married.

“I don’t really regret it. I mean, honestly, it kind of keeps me relevant in this social media world that we live in, probably for the rest of my life, but that’s not why I married her.”

The star continued to say how something in his gut – which he considers to be an inner voice from God – believed that Khloe was the one for him. He explained: “I didn’t have any problem getting women, excuse my language. I moved to LA when I was 19. I’m not an ugly dude. I’m from Queens. I know how to talk, so it’s not like that, but when your gut tells you, I just follow my gut. I consider your gut [to be] the God in you.”

It’s that word against God that Lamar considers to be his biggest regret about marrying Khloe – breaking his vow to God. Lamar elaborated: “I kind of lied to God about holding it down. That’s the one regret I have about that relationship, but everything else was gravy [good].”

Lamar And Khloe’s Relationship

Getty Television personality Khloe Kardashian and Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom attend the “AXE Music One Night Only” concert series featuring Weezer at Dunes Inn Motel.

Lamar and Khloe met in 2009 at a party in Los Angeles and got engaged around three weeks later in Beverly Hills. Nine days after the proposal, the happy couple tied the knot at a family friend’s home which was also in Beverly Hills.

The couple appeared to be going from strength to strength, even spending a couple of years hosting their own reality television show on E! called “Khloe & Lamar”. However, in 2013 rumors of substance and abuse and infidelity on Lamar’s side started to swirl.

In 2013 Khloe filed for a divorce from Lamar, but the divorce ended up being postponed due to Lamar taking a near-fatal overdose. The overdose resulted in the star having heart attacks, multiple strokes and being left in a coma. Khloe paused the divorce proceedings to assist with his recovery and stay by his side.

A year later Khloe refiled for divorce, and the divorce became officially finalized at the end of 2016.

The news comes not long after Khloe responded to rumors that she was dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick. Speaking on her podcast “Khloe in Wonderland”, the star shared that she absolutely “no idea” where the rumors had come from.

The star said: “Oh my god, this Scott thing. I actually sent it to Scott and I was like, ‘Did you know that people think you and I are dating again? And he said, ‘Why? Where did this come from?’ I have no idea the origin of it. Everything they’ve shown is old stuff.”

Khloe then continued to clarify: “That, obviously, is editing, but no, we’re not a couple. one, He’s the father of my two nephews and nieces. Sure, in history, I’m sure that’s happened for people, but it’s not going to happen here. That’s like the main thing. Two, also, he’s like my brother. Like my real legit brother. That’s weird.”

The star has also since chatted about being demisexual after being celibate for almost five years.