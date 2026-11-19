Kylie Jenner has relisted her Holmby Hills estate for sale with another price drop, taking the total price reduction from the properties’ starting price down $10 million from the original listing. Despite the Los Angeles property being utterly incredible and such a huge chunk of cash being dropped from the purchasing cost, the stunning star appears to still be struggling to find the right buyer.

About The Price Drop

Getty Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California

TMZ has reported that Kylie has dropped the asking price of her mansion yet again, which was originally put up for $48 million. The price has now been reduced to $38,495,000 – $5,000 less than the last drop in June where Kylie was asking for a rounded number of $38.5.

The beauty mogul purchased the property back in 2020 for a whopping $36.5 million, so if she keeps dropping the price of the home she might not end up seeing a profit. She originally put the home on the market in December of 2025, then removed it again for a while back in June.

Kylie’s Property

The sprawling pad features seven bedrooms and fourteen bathrooms, and spans over 15,000 square feet of living space. If that didn’t sound amazing enough, everything you need in terms of entertainment is already at your feet, let alone on your doorstep! The home comes with its own basketball court, private gym and pool, as well as a movie theater to unwind in during the evening. Parking caters for up to nine vehicles at a time and a spacious chef’s kitchen makes hosting a dream.

Though a major selling point of the property for celebs is how private the building is. Kylie’s mansion sits safely behind a set of twelve foot high gates, with the listing promising “fortress level privacy” and an “A-list lifestyle without ever leaving home”. The mansion further features a guardhouse.

Though Kylie appears to be having some friction when it comes to selling this property, she’s recently seen success downsizing her portfolio in other areas. In September, the star managed to sell her Hidden Hills mansion for $15.3 million, after initially asking for $20.25 million for it. She bought the home when she was only 19 year’s of age in 2016 and paid $12.05 million for it – so she still managed to turn over a profit!

Kylie’s heart still seems to hold a soft spot for Hidden Hills though, because in 2020 she spent $15 million to embark on plans to build an approximately 18,000 square foot custom estate in the area. The property’s plans are said to so far include a garage able to store up to twelve cars, a guesthouse, a sports court, a swimming pool, a security office, and more.

Earlier this year Kylie updated her fans and followers online with progress on the estate, sharing that it was near completion. She highlighted how it features reclaimed wooden flooring and a stone exterior – and honestly as an design lover I can’t wait to see the finished product. Congrats Kylie!