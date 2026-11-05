Kim Kardashian Reveals How She “Protects” Her Children From Negative News About Father Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has a family protocol in place to help protect her children from negative news online and on television relating to their father, Kanye West. The former flames share four children together named North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The well-known Kardashian even has a code word that all of her children understand, encouraging them to switch off their devices and avoid reading the news.

What Did Kim Kardashian Share?

Getty Kim Kardashian opens up about her marriage to her ex-husband Kanye West.

Author Jonathan Van Meter recently published a biography about Kim titled Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, and it features a candid confession from the star where she talks about protocols she’s put in place to protect her children from harmful news about Kanye.

Kim does something that she called a “family-wide lockdown”to ensure that everyone is disconnected from television and the media, leaving them with no chance of hearing the news. She said: “My whole household knows what a ‘lockdown’ means if I text it. Like, ‘We’re on lockdown.’ No TVs, just movies. No radio, just plug in a phone for music in the car. Not even, like, Sirius XM, because they talk about current events in real time. It’s like, They don’t have to be a party to this.”

Elsewhere in the book Kim admitted that she worries about Kanye “all the time” and that’s she’ll “never not worry about him”. She confessed: “Oh, I worry about [Kanye] all day. All the time. That’s the father of my kids, I’ll never not worry about him. And that’s a big burden of having kids with someone who you don’t necessarily get along with. My kids would never know that.

“I do everything in my power to forget about all the negative things that happened. I have to be realistic, and my therapist definitely tells me, ‘Your boundaries have to go up,’ but we manage to co-parent without too much conflict.”

Despite her concerns, Kim said that co-parenting with Kanye has been going well lately. The star added: “It’s been pretty smooth for a while. I guess because we don’t talk that much. But when we see each other, we give each other a hug.

“I’m really close with his family. I welcome anyone. I tell them all, open-door policy. Anytime you’re in town, come for dinner with us, see the kids as much as you want, take them out, come over and hang out. That’s their [the kid’s] family. So I encourage the relationship with their dad so much.”

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Relationship

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West first met back in 2003 but it wasn’t until 2012 that they began a romantic relationship. The pair welcomed their first child, North, just one year later, and got engaged that same year. Kim and Kanye then wed in 2014 and welcomed their other three children in 2015, 2018 and 2019. Though sadly their romance came to an end in 2021 when Kim filed for divorce. As of March 2022, the pair were considered to be legally separated.

We wish Kim, Kanye and their loved ones all the best.





