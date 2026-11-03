Khloe Kardashian Talks About Inching Closer to Turning 50

Khloe Kardashian has been an open book in her latest interview with Popsugar, talking candidly all about the process of aging. The gorgeous “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is currently 42, and feels there is so much still to look forward to as she creeps closer to her 50s. Though she also admitted that she “didn’t love” her 30s, and has found her 40s to be a much better experience so far.

What Did Khloe Say?

Getty Khloe Kardashian

Khloe sat down and chatted with Popsugar about all things hair, beauty and aging. She described her 40s as a period of reinvention, unlike her 30s from which she felt she could benefit a fresh start.

She said: “I didn’t love my 30s as much, but my 40s — I was never afraid to go into them. I was really running towards them. I wanted that fresh start.”

Khloe feels strongly that getting older is something to be celebrated instead of demonized. We should learnt to love every version of ourselves during our limited time on Earth, doing all we can to understand what we want from life as well as what a new chapter – whether it’s a new decade, year or day – has to bring our way.

She added about the thought of reinvention and inching ever closer to becoming 50 years old: “Then the things I hear about the 50s are really exciting. I really do think it’s a beautiful time to age.

“You’re evolving and adapting different pieces of yourself. Sometimes people think that could be a full makeover or whatever the case may be. But that doesn’t mean you completely lose sight of who you once were.”

Khloe couldn’t help but add that she still had her iconic closet filled with endless wigs, allowing her to reinvent herself in part whenever she wished. She noted: “I still have that wig closet. It’s hard to part with it. I just love it.

“I have short hair one day, long hair to my butt the other day. I loved being blond — not anymore just because it was so damaging — but I love being able to change the color of your hair. That’s what the wig closet is for; you can do whatever you want.”

Other Recent Khloe News

The interview comes shortly after Khloe responded to rumors she’s dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, as well as not long after Khloe revealed that she’s been celibate for almost four years.

Scott dated Khloe’s sister Kourtney for almost nine years between 2006 and 2015. They permanently called time on their romance back in 2015. The pair share three children together – Mason, Penelope and Reign – and they co-parent their kids. Kourtney is now married to Travis Barker and he also helps to look after Kourtney’s three children.

Khloe’s last relationship known to the public was with NBA player Tristan Thompson back in 2022. The pair began dating in 2016 and navigated a number of high-profile breakups. They share two children called True and Tatum.