Kourtney Kardashian Shares The Dating Advice Kanye West Gave Her

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she received dating advice from an unlikely source before meeting and marrying her now-husband Travis Barker. Kayne West chatted to the stat while he was married to Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, feeling that God was “calling him” to relay a certain piece of advice to the star.

What Did Kanye Say to Kourtney?

Kourtney shared that Kanye had given her some life advice during a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. During a scene with her stepson Landon, Kourtney advised the young lad to think carefully before deciding whether to be intimate with someone.

This led Kourtney to recall a similar piece of advice that was given to her by Kanye years prior, advising her not to have a bunch of random hookups. The rapper and songwriter said: “I feel like God is calling me to tell you that you should not hook up with any randoms until you are with your husband.” Kourtney then said “And I didn’t”, following the advise that she was given.

Kourtney and Travis’ Relationship

Getty Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney and Travis began dating back in 2021, around when Kanye and Kim called time on their romance. Only a matter of months later the smitten duo popped the question, and have since gone on to marry one another a whopping three times. The first time Kourtney and Travis said “I do” was in Las Vegas without an official marriage license. Then they headed over to a courthouse in Santa Barbara to make their nuptials official, before finally heading off on wedding number three to stunning Italy.

In a recent interview on Billy Corgan’s The Magnificent Others podcast, Blink-182 star Travis gushed about his romance with Kourtney, and even revealed that friends of them both had thrown out the idea of them getting together multiple times before they started seeing each other.

He said: “We both wanted it to happen, and we knew if it did happen, it would probably be like neither of us would have a choice — we would just be overwhelmed with whatever and fall madly in love. And we did.

“I already loved her as a friend. … I loved her for years. It was someone that was always a friend, that I always thought about. When it happened, it was like a perfect symmetry from both of our sides.”

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen back in November 2023, and he’s perfectly slotted into their blended family. Travis continued to explain: “Fortunately all of our kids get along. Everyone kind of does their own thing. We try to have a lot of normalcy.”

Travis shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and maintains a close bond with Shanna’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya – who she shares with Oscar De La Hoya. Meanwhile Kourtney shares Mason, 16, and Reign, 11, as well as daughter Penelope, 14, with her former flame Scott Disick.

We wish the Kardashians all the best with whatever is yet to come their way, and congratulate them on the latest series of their hit show.