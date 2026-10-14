Kris Jenner Stars in Ferragamo’s 2026 Holiday Campaign

Kris Jenner is starring in Ferragamo’s 2026 holiday campaign, bringing her famous family-focused image to the luxury fashion house. Titled “The Joy of Loving,” the campaign celebrates family bonds and relationships across generations. Jenner also takes on an unusual role in the advertisements, appearing as a director who introduces the other participants.

Kris Jenner Takes Center Stage

According to Page Six, Kris Jenner appears in a series of cinematic advertisements for the Italian fashion brand. She conducts screen tests and introduces the people featured in the campaign. The films also include short documentary-style interviews.

The campaign presents Jenner as a director rather than a model posing in designer clothes. Her character interviews the participants about their relationships and personal experiences. The concept draws on her public image as the matriarch of a famous family.

The advertisements are directed by Clara Cullen and photographed by Ilya Lipkin. The campaign is scheduled to be unveiled on Thursday, October 15.

The Families Featured in the Campaign

As reported by WWD, Kris Jenner introduces a diverse group of participants. They include actress and director Joan Chen and her daughter, Audrey Hui. Model Paloma Elsesser appears alongside her brother, Sage Elsesser, who is also a model and musician.

The campaign also features The Womack Sisters, a musical trio with deep family connections to soul music. Other participants include acting coach Nancy Banks and her son, actor Benny Buckley. The British band Bar Italia appears alongside stylist Ch’lita, who is the partner of drummer Jezmi Fehmi.

Multidisciplinary creative Sofia Testino also participates with her dog, Syko. The cast reflects the campaign’s broad interpretation of family. Its relationships extend beyond traditional family structures to include partners and other meaningful connections, including pets.

Page Six noted that Kris Jenner presents these participants through screen tests and interviews. The advertisements capture the connections between the people involved. They also explore what those relationships mean to each individual.

The Fashion and Message Behind the Ads

The campaign connects Kris Jenner’s starring role with Ferragamo’s long-standing relationship with Hollywood. Founder Salvatore Ferragamo earned the nickname “Shoemaker to the Stars.” His famous clients included Judy Garland, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe and Lauren Bacall.

According to WWD, creative director Maximilian Davis said, “Ferragamo is all about family.” He explained that he considers how clothing can be worn by different generations when designing collections. He also discussed the value of treasured pieces being kept and passed down.

Davis said the team wanted to bring together people for whom family has personal meaning. He emphasized the importance of capturing genuine moments between them. The campaign’s central theme reflects that approach.

Kris Jenner also delivers a short message that sums up the advertisements. “The joy of loving is worth holding onto,” she said.

The films feature several recognizable Ferragamo accessories. These include the Hug and Cara bags, along with the brand’s classic Vara ballerina shoes. The participants eventually come together to celebrate the premiere of their film.

For Kris Jenner, the campaign offers another high-profile fashion collaboration. It also places her familiar family-focused public image at the centre of a luxury brand’s holiday message.

Ferragamo’s campaign combines fashion, Hollywood history, and personal relationships. Its focus extends beyond the clothing to the connections that people value. That message gives the holiday collection a distinctly family-oriented theme.

In other family news, Julianne Moore announced the happy news that her son, Caleb Freundlich, has married his longtime girlfriend.