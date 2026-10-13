Kylie Jenner Wants to Recreate Childhood Halloween Costume With Stormi and Aire

Kylie Jenner is considering bringing back one of her favorite childhood Halloween costumes, this time with her own children.

During a YouTube video titled “Halloween Cookies with Stormi and Aire,” Jenner spent time baking and decorating festive treats with her daughter, Stormi, and son, Aire.

While discussing their plans for the holiday, Jenner suggested that the family dress as pirates, a costume that holds special memories from her childhood.

The beauty entrepreneur revealed that she once dressed as a pirate alongside her sister Kendall Jenner and their mother, Kris Jenner.

“I was a pirate with Kendall and my mom and it’s one of my favorite costumes,” Jenner recalled.

Kylie Jenner Shares Her Favorite Childhood Halloween Memory

Jenner’s costume idea came up while she and her children prepared colorful Halloween cookies.

After asking what everyone wanted to dress as, Jenner suggested that they could all coordinate as pirates.

“I was thinking we can all be pirates,” she told Stormi and Aire.

The suggestion led Jenner to remember a Halloween celebration from her own childhood.

She explained that she had previously worn a pirate costume with Kendall and Kris, making it a particularly meaningful option to revisit with her children.

Jenner even suggested finding an old photograph to share during the video.

The conversation also highlighted how Halloween traditions have changed as Stormi and Aire have gotten older.

Jenner asked Stormi whether she remembered filming their earlier videos together, but her daughter admitted that she didn’t.

The mother of two explained that she and Stormi used to make similar videos before Aire was old enough to join them.

“We used to do this all the time with just Storm,” Jenner said at the beginning of the video.

This year’s baking session gave Aire an opportunity to participate alongside his older sister.

The family rolled orange, green and purple cookie dough in colored sugar before baking and decorating their creations.

Getty Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.

Stormi and Aire Reveal Their Favorite Halloween Traditions

Beyond their costume plans, Jenner asked her children about their favorite parts of Halloween.

The conversation included trick-or-treating, candy and previous family costumes.

Stormi remembered dressing as an angel and a Care Bear, while Jenner recalled the family’s past celebrations.

Jenner also revealed that Aire had previously wanted to dress as poop for Halloween.

The family then discussed their favorite sweets, with gummy worms and Starburst among the children’s choices.

Jenner shared that she enjoys Nerds Rope and Starburst.

The playful conversation continued when she asked whether Stormi and Aire planned to share their Halloween candy with her.

After initially resisting the idea, the children reconsidered, prompting Jenner to remind them that sharing is important.

Stormi also suggested that her mother could collect candy herself.

“Then why don’t you have your own basket and trick or treat?” she asked.

Jenner entertained the possibility before the family wrapped up their baking session.

The video offered a glimpse into the family’s Halloween preparations while connecting Jenner’s childhood memories with the traditions she is creating for Stormi and Aire.

Whether the family ultimately chooses pirate costumes remains to be seen, but Jenner’s suggestion could bring a favorite childhood look back for another generation.