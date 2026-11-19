Khloe Kardashian has come out as demisexual after remaining celibate for almost five years. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was chatting with her friend Simon Huck on the latest episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, when she decided it was time to take on a new label when it comes to her sexuality.

What Did Khloe Say?

Getty DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – MAY 08: Khloé Kardashian is seen in the audience at the annual German Perfume Award Duftstars at Rheinterrasse on May 08, 2025 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation )

Khloe and Simon were talking about all things dating and relationships when the term demisexual entered the conversation. Simon was sharing a conversation that he had with his therapist, saying that his therapist thought he might be demi. He then talked to Khloe about it, saying he thinks it might apply to her as well from what he knows of her from over the years.

Simon explained: “She said that I’m a demisexual. Do you know what that means?”

After Khloe said that she didn’t know what the term meant, Simon continued to explain: “A demisexual is a person who can only be romantic and intimate with someone if they’ve first established an emotional relationship. So it’s almost impossible to have a one-night stand if you’re a demi. And I believe you are also a demi.”

Khloe then thought about it and added: “I don’t think I’ve ever had a one-night stand. I mean, I would remember.” Then she wondered aloud, “I’m a demi?””

Khloe Talking About The Dating World

The star continued to chat about the idea of dating and how she really doesn’t feel like it’s something that she wants in her life right now. She expressed vulnerably: “It’s just really hard for me to be in that headspace right now, like that I want to just even lean into someone, because I just feel like so much has happened. I’m in such a good place that I’m afraid to ever do something that might ever turn out the way that my past has been. Do you know what I mean?”

Upon being asked if she ever misses having physical intimacy with someone, Khloe reflected on what she misses the most – which is mainly a kiss and a hug from someone that she knows really loves her. She noted: “I more miss — I just want to be kissed sometimes. But not necessarily like, ‘I just need to have sex.’ I don’t have those feelings. Sometimes I’m like, ‘I just miss a normal, nice hug.’ But from someone you want that hug from.”

Khloe’s most recent public relationship was with basketball player Tristan Thompson. The duo share two children together – a daughter named True and a son called Tatum. Though Khloe was also previously married to another basketball player, Lamar Odom, from 2009 up until 2016. Lamar was unfaithful and abused substances, which led to the unfortunate ending of their romance.

In Lamar’s recent Netflix documentary titled “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom”, he described his attraction to Khloe as a “power trip”. Though Khloe clapped back by saying: “You married me just so you could be more popular in pop culture, all these things — which is so weird. Even if that is true, why don’t you say it without me being on the other side of these interviews? I just thought that was really, really lame.”

We wish Khloe all the best in her personal and professional life.









