Kris Jenner And Boyfriend Corey Gamble Spark Secret Wedding Rumors

Kris Jenner’s partner Corey Gamble has sparked rumors that he and Kris have secretly tied the knot after a recent post he made online. The couple have been dating for over a decade now after meeting at a party in Ibiza back in 2014. Here’s what sent the rumor mill spinning in the Kardashian-Jenner universe, but either way I’m so happy to see this couple doing so well together!

What Started The Rumors?

Kris just celebrated her 71st birthday in style, and a bunch of her friends and loved ones shared tribute posts in celebration of the big day online. Corey shared a carousel of four snaps to his Instagram account – three of Kris posing on her own on the red carpet in a black and white outfit with an absolutely amazing hood and cape, and a final one at the end where he and Kris are standing together side by side.

But what sent fans into a frenzy was what Corey write in the post’s caption, referring to Kris as his “lil wife”. The caption read: “Happiest Birthday to the Holy Grail …. Love you forever!! Keep being Great. You’re the greatest mother , Lovey & Honey to all your kids and I’m blessed to have you in my life lil wife ….. To many more great years ….. Love you much.”

Taking to the post’s comments section, fans couldn’t help but point out the use of the word “wife”. One user said: “So Corey married Kris,” with a series of eye emojis.

A second shared: “When did he propose?”

Meanwhile others added “Take good care of Ms. Kris”, “Little wife… Hmmmm new Kardashian Hulu episode cooking…”, “Wife!!!!”, “Lovely couple”, and “He wanted everybody to know they married, period.”

Kris Jenner’s Dating History

Kris Jenner has been previously married twice, and has previously shared that she’s in no rush to tie the knot again.

Back in the 1970s, Kris was married to attorney and businessman Robert Kardashian Senior. The duo stayed together until 1991 and had four children together – Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Junior. Kris and Robert went their separate ways after Robert was found to be having an affair, though they continued to remain close friends after the divorce was finalized in March of 1991. Robert passed away just over a decade later after fighting a battle against esophageal cancer.

From 1991 to 2015, Kris was married to Bruce Jenner (Caitlyn) – who recently made a rare appearance on the latest series of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. The pair had a whirlwind romance and got married just one month after Kris’ divorce from Robert was finalized. They had two daughters together – the well-known Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and blended their family well.

The split happened shortly before Bruce announced her transition to the public, taking on the name of Caitlyn. Though Kris and Caitlyn aren’t as close as they used to be, last year the pair shared an emotional reunion onscreen during an episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, when Kris invited Caitlyn to a farewell gathering before selling their former home.