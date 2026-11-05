Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Pose For Classy, Sexy Photoshoot [PICTURES]

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian looked utterly perfect posing up a storm together in their costumes for Halloween. The iconic celebrity duo got dolled up as Tony Montana and Elvira from Scarface, and played off the roles so well. I already can’t wait to see what couple’s costume they have in mind for next year seeing as this year’s one was so good!

The Sizzling Snaps

The duo looked ever so classy yet simultaneously sexy in a carousel of snaps shared to both of their Instagram grids. For the look of Tony, Travis opted to wear a classic suit but in a gray shade. He wore a white button down shirt underneath but left the top buttons open, bringing a more casual feel to the outfit and flaunting his neck tattoos. He finished the look off with a cool pair of dark shades and carried what appears to be a brown pipe in his hands.

Meanwhile Kourtney went full on glam in a white faux fur jacket and a chic blond bob. The star cast her gaze off to the side while holding up a cigarette to her mouth, seeming ever so nonchalant while sitting in the back of an old fashioned cream colored car with the roof rolled down.

The second snap shows Travis cheekily resting a hand on Kourtney’s bottom, with them both changed into a different set of outfits. Leaning on the bonnet of the car, Kourtney has now switched into a white dress and matching blazer, finished off with white high heel shoes and a chic white hat. Meanwhile Travis changed into a cream pinstripe suit and red satin shirt, complete with a pair of smart loafers.

Among the snaps the couple debuted one more look each: Kourtney a stunning flowing teal dress that she wore underneath her white faux coat from the first outfit, and Travis a classic black suit with a smart waistcoat underneath.

Penned in the post’s caption, the stars simply said: “The eyes, Chico. They never lie.”

Fan Reaction

Fans understood the reference Travis and Kourtney were making to the film “Scarface” immediately and adored the outfit. They flooded the comments section of the post with praise. One user said: “yesssss Scarface.”

A second shared: “Tony Montana and beautiful Elvira [Hancock].”

Meanwhile others added Give this man an Oscar because he’s giving TONY!”, “Nailed it”, “Our Halloween Queen”, “Omg Travis with the hair”, “Okay we need the movie now”, and “Why does Travis look more like Al Pacino then Al Pacino lol”.

“Scarface” came out in 1983, with Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer playing the roles of Tony and Elvira. At the start of the film Elvira is married to a man called Frank Lopez, who is also Tony’s boss. After Tony orchestrates the downfall of their relationship and Frank’s death, he marries Elvira and the pair end up in a very toxic relationship. Elvira ends up leaving Tony after a heated argument at a restaurant.

A sad ending to the film, but Travis and Kourtney still looked fabulous!