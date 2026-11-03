Kourtney Kardshian’s Ex Scott Disick Makes Rare Comment About Caitlyn Jenner

Scott Disick has made a rare comment about his relationship with Kendall Jenner‘s father Caitlyn, describing their relationship in a very positive light. Scott and Caitlyn appeared together at Kendall’s house on a recent new episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, and Scott later told Kendall some glowing words about their bond.

What Did Scott Say?

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The former flame of Kourtney Kardashian was sitting down with Kendall and Caitlyn chatting about Kendall’s dating life – she didn’t offer much insight, cleverly dodging questions – as well as enjoying lunch, which was hilariously derailed after Caitlyn made a NSFW comment about the egg sandwiches which left Kendall unable to keep eating.

After having a great time, Scott turned to Kendall and gushed about Caitlyn. He shared: “I loved it there that day,” speaking about a previous day they had spent at Kendall’s new house. “And I felt like your dad, too, was in such a good mood. I’ve never gotten along that good with her in, like, ever. I don’t know, she was just fun to chill with. She was funny.”

Speaking of their dynamic, Kendall simply added: “You guys chopped it up.”

Caitlyn’s Return to ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashains”

Caitlyn rarely appears on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” but she turned up in episodes of the show’s most recent series, much to the joy and surprise of fans. The last official appearance on the show was back in 2021, though last year Caitlyn made a brief guest appearance on the family’s Hulu series, “The Kardashians”.

Back in 2015 “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” aired a two-part special where Caitlyn’s high-profile transition into a woman was discussed. This was done instead of the show’s producers choosing to condense the prominent moment into a single scene about the star “coming out”. The star subsequently made her debut as Caitlyn later that year, gracing the cover of Vanity Fair.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

Scott and Kourtney dated for almost nine years, spanning between 2006 and 2015. The couple’s relationship was unfortunately rocky, enduring a number of splits, brushes with infidelity, substance abuse struggles, and more. The duo called time on their romance for good over the Fourth of July Weekend in 2015 after Scott was seen partying with another woman while he was on a trip away in Monte Carlo.

The pair share three children together – Mason, Penelope and Reign – and they co-parent their kids. Kourtney is now married to Travis Barker and he also helps to look after Kourtney’s three children in a happy blended family dynamic, which is amazing!

Kourtney’s sister Khloe recently spoke out to squash rumors that she has been dating Scott, confirming that they are nothing more than friends. Speaking on her podcast called Khloe in Wonder Land, she shared how she had “no idea” where the rumors had even come from. She said: “Oh my god, this Scott thing. I actually sent it to Scott and I was like, ‘Did you know that people think you and I are dating again? And he said, ‘Why? Where did this come from?’ I have no idea the origin of it. Everything they’ve shown is old stuff.

“That, obviously, is editing, but no, we’re not a couple. one, He’s the father of my two nephews and nieces. Sure, in history, I’m sure that’s happened for people, but it’s not going to happen here. That’s like the main thing. Two, also, he’s like my brother. Like my real legit brother. That’s weird.”