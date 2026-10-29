Kim Kardashian Undergoes Surgery

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she needs surgery after doctors discovered irregularities in her esophagus, raising concerns for the reality star because of her family’s history of cancer.

During the Oct. 29 episode of “The Kardashians,” Kardashian opened up about her recent esophagitis diagnosis and the fears she has struggled with because her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., died of esophageal cancer in 2003 at age 59.

“So I’ve seen a couple of doctors, and it’s been heavy on my mind lately,” the SKIMS founder said in a confessional.

Kardashian explained that she had kept much of the situation private because of how closely it connects to her father’s death.

“I haven’t really told too many people about this, just because I think it’s something that really hits home for me and I just don’t really wanna go there,” she said. “With my dad having passed away from esophagus cancer, hopefully I can just take medication and this will go away.”

However, a preview of the next episode reveals that Kardashian may need a more involved treatment than she initially hoped.

Kim Opens Up

In the footage, the mother of four is seen arriving at a hospital. Her voiceover reveals what doctors told her about the condition.

“The doctor says my esophagus has these irregularities, and I have to have them cut out. It’s the same thing my dad had,” she says.

The preview also shows Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, comforting her daughter beside a hospital bed.

The development comes after Kardashian, who recently turned 46, revealed earlier in the season that she had been diagnosed with esophagitis. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition involves inflammation of the tissue lining the esophagus, the tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease, commonly known as GERD, is one potential cause of esophagitis. Other causes include certain medications and an accumulation of white blood cells in the esophagus.

Although Kardashian’s doctors have identified irregularities that require attention, the information shared in the episode preview does not establish that she has cancer.

Her concerns are understandable given her family’s medical history. Robert Kardashian Sr., a prominent attorney who became widely known for his role in the O.J. Simpson trial, died in September 2003 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He was 59.

Kim Was Close With Her Father

Kardashian has previously spoken about the profound impact her father’s death had on her. In the biography “Citizen Kim,” she recalled a conversation with him shortly before his death in which he reassured her about her future.

“The last thing my dad ever said to me was, ‘I know you’re going to be good—I can see it,’” she told author Jonathan Van Meter.

She also remembered him telling her, “You’ll be fine.”

The latest health scare is not the first time Kardashian has discussed a concerning medical discovery on her family’s reality show. In a November 2025 episode, she revealed that doctors had told her she had a brain aneurysm that had “been there for years.”

For Kardashian, the possibility of undergoing surgery involving the same organ affected by her father’s cancer adds an emotional dimension to an already stressful medical situation.

Viewers will have to wait for the next episode of “The Kardashians” to learn more about the procedure and how Kardashian is coping with the news.