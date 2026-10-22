North West Is Unrecognizable as Natalie Nunn, Leaving Fans Doing a Double Take

North West has fans doing a double take as she transformed into “Baddies” star Natalie Nunn for Halloween.

The 13-year-old daughter of Kanye West shared the shocking transformation in a series of TikTok videos on Wednesday, October 21, complete with an exaggerated prosthetic chin and one of Nunn’s famous bedazzled “Baddie” chains.

It didn’t take long for North’s transformation into Nunn to go viral, racking up millions of views in just hours.

Natalie Nunn Reacts to North West’s Impersonation

Many took to the comments and shared their thoughts on North’s impersonation of Nunn.

One person commented, “The fact your mother approved this makes this 10x funnier.”

Another wrote, “North you are your father’s daughter, in the BEST way.”

Someone shared, “And you know the chains REAL.. even for jokes on TikTok.”

Meanwhile, Nunn herself seems to approve of North’s Halloween look. She reshared the video on Instagram, seemingly giving the teenager’s impersonation her seal of approval.

“I GOTTA GET @northwest her baddie chain now,” Nunn captioned a screen recording North’s TikTok posts. “SHE GETS A BADDIE CHAIN HAPPY HALLOWEEN MONTH!!”

Nunn rose to fame after her stint on “Bad Girls Club” Season 4 in 2009. She also appeared on a number of reality shows, including “Marriage Boot Cam,” “Celebrity Big Brother UK,” and “Baddies.”

Nunn has also pursued music as a rapper, releasing singles including “Baddie Bad” and “Doin What I Want.”

Kim Kardashian Dresses as North West

North isn’t the only member of her famous family getting into the Halloween spirit early. Her mom, Kim, also got fans talking when she dressed up as her daughter for the spooky season.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star donned a long, bright blue wig, heavy goth makeup, and fake hand piercings to recreate North’s signature look.

Kardashian also wore a “NORTH4EVER” t-shirt and accessorized with spiked jewellery, black grillz and elaborate press-on nails.

Previously, North hit back at critics who slammed her appearance and labeled her as “demonic.”

“Stop saying I’m demonic. No, I’m not. Just because I like to dress this way, don’t judge a book by its cover,” North said, per a PEOPLE.

Kardashian chimed in, saying, “Yeah, I feel like people say that because of the black grills and just, like, piercings and stuff.”

“But I don’t know why you guys should put that with demonic because I don’t get that,” North continued.

In the August issue of Dazed, North explained that expressing herself through fashion and beauty is her priority.

“Everyone’s in love with boys, vaping and doing all kinds of bad stuff,” North told the outlet. “All I want is blue hair and piercings.”

The teenager continued, “They just make you your full self. I really want to get my bridge pierced, but I’m not allowed.”