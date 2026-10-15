New Book Details Wild Kanye West Argument Cut From Final Season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

An explosive argument between Kanye West and his future ex-wife’s family was captured on video during the final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

However, that highly dramatic incident never made it into TV screens.

‘Citizen Kim’

That’s the revelation coming from the upcoming Kim Kardashian biography, “Citizen Kim,” by Jonathan Van Meter, via an excerpt published by The Cut (and reported by Page Six).

In the book, Van Meter chronicles the demise of Kardashian’s marriage to the rapper, claiming that a “30-minute battle” between West and his wife’s family exploded while cameras were rolling — but wound up being cut from the episode.

Per Page Six, the book shares details of an argument that took place on October 28, 2020, between Kardashian, West and her mother, Kris Jenner, while the family was gathered at the home of Caitlyn Jenner to celebrate the former Olympic athlete’s birthday.

“Kanye came to Caitlyn’s house with Kim and he just started ripping into Kris and the family and questioning them about not voting for him [in his failed 2020 presidential campaign],” “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” producer Farnaz Farjam told Van Meter.

“He just made it all about himself,” Farjam added. “That whole 30-minute battle was very telling, but we had to edit it out.”

As Farjam recalled, West’s relationships with his in-laws were already damaged by that point, but “everybody [was] trying to come back together and be supportive.”

‘I Can’t Do This Anymore’

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While West’s half-hour argument never made it onto the show, Kardashian’s reaction to her 10-year marriage screeching to a half was the centerpiece of the Season 20 finale. bitter split

In the episode, Kim is seen in tears while speaking with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, “I just honestly can’t do this anymore,” she says through her tears.

“I feel like a [expletive] failure and it’s, like, a third [expletive] marriage … Yeah, I feel like a [expletive] loser,” she continues, referencing her previous failed marriages to Kris Humphries (whom she divorced in 2011 after just a few months of marriage) and Damon Thomas, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2003.

During the conversation, Kim tells her sisters she won’t be relocating to Wyoming for West. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything I can’t,” she weeps.

The Last Straw

As People reports, Van Meter’s book details the incident when the “wheels finally came off” the marriage, which took place in February 2020.

At the time, West “caught a severe case of COVID-19,” and after Kim “nursed” him back to health for weeks, he abruptly left her and their four children to go spend time on their ranch in Cody, Wyoming.

Vab Meter also pointed to West’s July 2020 announcement that he’d be running for president as a tipping point, given that he hadn’t passed it by Kardashian and the announcement was “news” to her. “The campaign lasted only 11 days but created a ruinous wake,” writes Van Meter in the book.

“Citizen Kim” is scheduled to arrive in bookstores on October 27.