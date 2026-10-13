Kourtney Kardashian Is a Very Seductive Vampire at Stepson’s Spooky-Themed 23rd Birthday Party [PHOTOS]

Reality television personality, socialite, and businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian looked absolutely fabulous dressed as a vampire for her stepson’s 23rd birthday party over the weekend.

In addition to having a child of their own, Kardashian, 47, is stepmother to her husband Travis Barker’s three other children. One of them is rapper and singer Landon Barker.

Landon was born on October 9, 2003, and celebrated turning 23 last Friday. At some point since then (likely the Friday itself or on Saturday, October 10) he had a party to celebrate. With Halloween approaching, the party had a spooky theme. Landon himself has uploaded a small number of photographs from the event.

Kardashian took to social media to share a load of her own party snaps. Needless to say she made quite the seductive vampire.

Kourtney Kardashian Tells Her Followers to ‘Bite Me’

Kourtney Kardashian shared her pictures from stepson Landon Barker’s 23rd birthday party with the 209 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of 14 photographs. In several of them, fans get to see her fabulous vampire costume. Other snaps in the collection include pictures with husband Travis Barker and Landon (both also dressed as vampires) and a picture of Landon’s birthday cake (which includes the relevant lyrics “nobody likes you when you’re 23” from his father’s band’s song 1999 “What’s My Age Again?”).

Kardashian’s short and simple caption on her post reads, “bite me.”

Bon Iver and St. Vincent’s 2009 melancholic indie-folk and rock ballad “Roslyn” plays over the post. Pertinently, the track featured on the soundtrack of the 2009 vampire movie “The Twilight Saga: New Moon.”

Landon commented on the post, saying, “Love you! 🖤”

Husband Travis also commented, writing, “Mrs. Barker🩸.”

Sister Khloe Kardashian also responded to it, posting, “Yesssssss.”

As is the case with everything Kourtney Kardashian posts, her fans and followers also flocked to the comments section en masse to have their say on it.

Kardashian’s Fans & Followers Love Her Snaps & Vampire Look

Getty Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker.

The comments section of Kourtney Kardashian’s post is teeming with lovely messages from her fans and followers. They all absolutely love her seductive vampire look.

One of Kardashian’s followers commented, “obsessed! 🖤”

Another follower wrote, “THE HOTTEST KARDASH! ♥️”

“Spooky season found its leading lady 🦇,” said someone else.

Similarly, another Instagram user posted, “the QUEEN of halloween🖤.”

“Kourt you truely look incredible. Congrats on being happy 🔥,” noted somebody else.

Last but not least, one individual commented, “LEMME PICK MY JAW UP 😩🧛‍♀️🔥🔥🔥.”

Kardashian’s only on-screen appearances so far in 2026 have been in “The Kardashians” and in her husband Travis Barker’s emotional documentary, “Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear.” Her only confirmed upcoming credit (aside from her ongoing role in the aforementioned “The Kardashians”) is in the upcoming reality series “Calabasas Behind the Gates” (as well as some credits in an executive producer capacity).

We look forward to seeing all of Kardashian’s upcoming work. Moreover, we hope she had a fabulous time at Landon Barker’s birthday party and wish him all the best as he turns 23.

Kourtney Kardashian’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.