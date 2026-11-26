Travis Barker may have an extensive collection of tattoos, but there is one area of his body that his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, would prefer he leave alone.

During his November 25 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the Blink-182 drummer revealed that he consults Kardashian before adding certain tattoos to his collection.

Barker shared how he approaches those conversations with his wife and why she isn’t particularly fond of the idea of him getting more tattoos on his face.

The musician also discussed some of his recent career accomplishments and the release of his documentary, “Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear.”

Travis Barker Reveals Kourtney Kardashian’s Thoughts on His Tattoos

At the beginning of the interview, Jimmy Kimmel expressed surprise that Barker still had room for additional tattoos.

Barker revealed that he had actually considered getting another tattoo before appearing on the late-night talk show but didn’t have enough time.

The conversation prompted Kimmel to ask whether the musician discusses his tattoo ideas with Kardashian beforehand.

“I do. I kind of test the waters,” Barker explained.

The drummer shared that he typically tells Kardashian when he’s considering getting another tattoo, which leads her to ask where he plans to put it.

Barker used the rose tattoo on the side of his face as an example, explaining how Kardashian might respond if he suggested adding another design nearby.

“And she’ll go, ‘No, no,'” Barker recalled.

He explained that her reaction helps him gauge whether she likes the idea.

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Travis Barker Shares the Sweet Reason Behind His Wife’s Preference

While Kardashian’s husband is known for his extensive body art, Barker revealed that her hesitation about additional facial tattoos comes from her appreciation for his appearance.

The musician jokingly accused his wife of lying to him when she compliments his handsome face and tells him not to cover it with more tattoos.

“But I’m like, ‘Babe, I already have so many at this point. It doesn’t matter,'” Barker said.

Kimmel appeared to agree with Kardashian, suggesting that facial tattoos deserve a different level of consideration than tattoos elsewhere on the body.

“Let’s leave the face alone from here on out,” the television host suggested.

Kimmel also complimented Barker’s appearance before moving on to discuss the musician’s recent experience honoring one of his childhood idols.

Travis Barker Reflects on a Special Birthday Milestone

In addition to sharing a glimpse into his marriage, Barker reflected on spending his birthday inducting Phil Collins into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The drummer revealed that his mother introduced him to Collins’ music when he was a young child, making the opportunity particularly meaningful.

Barker also performed “In the Air Tonight” alongside Cynthia Erivo during the ceremony.

Following the performance, Collins personally emailed Barker to express his appreciation and suggest that they work together in the future.

Barker admitted that he was nervous about responding to someone he had admired for decades.

Fans can watch the performance when the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony airs December 8 on ABC and becomes available the following day on Hulu.

Barker’s documentary, “Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear,” is also currently streaming on Hulu.