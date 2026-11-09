Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors Wearing Massive Diamond Ring in Sexy Dress Snaps

Kylie Jenner has blessed our eyes and Instagram feeds once more by dolling herself up in yet another gorgeous gown, but it’s impossible not to note that there’s a giant diamond rock on her hand. The Kardashian-Jenner sister and mastermind behind KHY and Kylie Cosmetics posed up a storm in the figure-hugging fashion, and one photo in particular really showcases the ring!

Kylie’s Rock

Kylie modeled a dress by AshiStudio and it couldn’t have complimented her more perfectly. She shared a series of snaps of herself in the outfit over on her Instagram account, but there are different photos over on AshiStudio’s page – and the second one shows a huge sparkling ring on Kylie’s finger!

The ring features a simple shiny silver band and an enormous oval-shaped gem, visible when Kylie holds her hand up to her face while she’s posing.

The brown gown featured a subtle gray animal print and lots of dart details to hug into Kylie’s figure. The bodycon style of the dress beautifully framed the star’s curves, giving her such a beautiful silhouette. Meanwhile a daring low back added an enhanced element of sexiness to the gown, which only got sexier as Kylie posed with her head seductively looking back from over her shoulder. The dress also features a dangling tassel detail that drapes down from the back of Kylie’s neck, adding more visual interest to the piece.

About Kylie’s Beau

Kylie Jenner has been dating actor Timothee Chalamet for around three and a half years. The duo were first linked back in January of 2023, when they sparked initial dating rumors at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Their first high-profile public appearance wasn’t until nearer the end of 2023, where they were seen having a great time together at a Beyonce concert, and then they stepped out as a duo at the US open.

Though Timothee truly confirmed the rough duration of his and Kylie’s romance earlier this year, thanking Kylie in a speech at the Critics Choice Awards back in January and referring to her as his “partner of three years.”

The news comes only days after Kris Jenner‘s partner of 12 years, Corey Gamble, sparked rumors that he and Kris have secretly tied the knot. Kris just celebrated her 71st birthday, and Corey shared a carousel of four snaps to his Instagram account to commemorate the big day – three of Kris posing on her own on the red carpet in a black and white outfit with an absolutely amazing hood and cape, and a final one at the end where he and Kris are standing together side by side.

But the caption sent fans wild, as Corey referred to Kris as his “lil wife”. He wrote: “Happiest Birthday to the Holy Grail …. Love you forever!! Keep being Great. You’re the greatest mother , Lovey & Honey to all your kids and I’m blessed to have you in my life lil wife ….. To many more great years ….. Love you much.”

Taking to the post’s comments section, fans couldn’t help but point out the use of the word “wife”. One user said: “So Corey married Kris,” with a series of eye emojis.

A second shared: “When did he propose?”

Meanwhile others added “Take good care of Ms. Kris”, “Little wife… Hmmmm new Kardashian Hulu episode cooking…”, “Wife!!!!”, “Lovely couple”, and “He wanted everybody to know they married, period.”



