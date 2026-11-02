Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede Reflect on Good American’s $1 Million Launch and New Chapter

Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede are revisiting the beginnings of Good American, sharing how their denim brand achieved a record-breaking launch before facing the challenge of evolving with the fashion industry.

In the first episode of the documentary series “Good American: The Next Chapter,” which premiered Oct. 26, the co-founders reflected on the company’s early success, its commitment to size inclusivity and the decisions shaping its future.

Good American generated $1 million in sales on its first day, an achievement the documentary describes as the biggest denim launch in history.

However, Kardashian and Grede explained that their original mission extended beyond financial success.

Khloé Kardashian Recalls Good American’s Record-Breaking Launch

Kardashian remembered the excitement surrounding the company’s debut, admitting that she initially felt nervous about how customers would respond.

“Launch day was really, really scary because you don’t know if people are going to respond well to this,” she recalled.

The founders watched online orders increase throughout the day, exceeding their expectations.

Kardashian explained that the experience felt especially meaningful because of her personal struggles finding denim that fit her body.

“I was unable to buy denim in my size at one point and I always felt really embarrassed and like body shamed for that,” she shared.

Grede originally approached Kardashian with the idea of creating a denim brand that would serve women across different body types.

Their shared vision centered on making fashionable clothing more accessible while encouraging women to feel represented.

“We really hope that it’s a denim revolution,” Kardashian said in footage featured in the documentary.

Getty Khloe Kardashian.

Good American Found Success Through Size Inclusivity

The documentary also highlighted the brand’s early casting initiatives, which introduced the founders to thousands of women across the country.

One participant, Roxy Reyes, became an important voice in improving the company’s products.

Grede recalled how Reyes offered honest feedback about the fit of the brand’s bodysuits, helping the team understand where adjustments were necessary.

Reyes described the experience as meaningful because she finally saw a fashion company prioritizing women with bodies like hers.

The founders credited those conversations with strengthening Good American’s commitment to inclusivity.

Kardashian also reflected on the satisfaction of seeing customers wear the brand in everyday life.

Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede Look Toward Good American’s Future

Despite its early momentum, Good American eventually experienced a period of slower growth.

Grede acknowledged that the company had become too dependent on strategies that previously worked.

“We didn’t move with what was happening and we were too reliant on the things that had always worked,” she explained.

The founders recognized that changing shopping habits required fresh ideas and new leadership.

The documentary introduced CEO Nicolas Dreyfus and highlighted the team’s efforts to expand Good American’s creative direction.

Kardashian emphasized the importance of listening to others and remaining open to learning.

Grede similarly reflected on the value of stepping aside when another leader brings a different perspective.

“Learning to get the [expletive] out of your own way is the single best thing that you can do in business,” she said.

For Kardashian and Grede, Good American’s next chapter represents an opportunity to build on their original mission while introducing the brand to a changing generation of shoppers.