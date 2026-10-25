Lewis Hamilton Makes Rare Comment on the ‘Joy’ He Gets From Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have been largely tight-lipped about their romance.

Hamilton, in particular, hasn’t said much about his relationship with the “All’s Fair” star.

However, he broke with that tradition during a recent interview ahead of an F1 race.

‘I Got Them a Dog’

Ahead of an F1 Grand Prix race in Austin, Texas on Saturday, October 24, Hamilton and some other drivers participated in a press panel.

“What’s been bringing you a lot of joy?” the interviewer asked.

“My niece and nephew always bring me a lot of happiness [and so do] my girlfriend’s kids,” Hamilton replied.

“I love spending time with them. She’s got four,” he continued, referencing the four children Kardashian shares with ex Kanye West: North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

“I’m getting to play with these kids, and I got them a dog this year,” he revealed before sharing the pup’s name.

“So, little Halo is a new member of that family,” he added.

She ‘Wasn’t Ready for Love’ Until Now

Meanwhile, the star of “The Kardashians” has also been opening up more about her relationship with Hamilton.

That was the case during a recent interview with The Times’ Style Magazine, when Kardashian explained how the stars aligned to bring Hamilton into her life at just the right time.

In the interview, Kardashian was asked to comment on the relationship, but declined.

“In the most respectful way, I’d probably rather not,” she told The Times, but did reference their romance in a more oblique way.

As the magazine noted, other than her high-profile fling with Pete Davidson, she’s been flying solo ever since her divorce from West.

“I was really single for five years,” she said. “And that felt great. I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with.”

As Kardashian explained, at that point in her life she felt no pressure to jump into another relationship so soon after her divorce.

“I really felt no rush,” she said.

“Like, I really didn’t feel empty,” she added. “I felt like I needed my time. I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn’t ready to open up. I really wasn’t even thinking about it.”

However, when she crossed paths with Hamilton, the timing just happened to be ideal, finding her having emerged from the aftermath of her divorce and entering a period where she finally felt open to another relationship.

“The universe works in your favour when you just allow it to,” she observed.

They’re Getting Serious

Previously, a source told Us Weekly that the couple’s romance is far from a fling, and has grown so serious in recent months that she’s been seriously considering taking a big step forward with her new beau.

“They are really in love,” declared the source, adding that she’s open to expanding her brood.

“Kim may want to have more kids with Lewis,” the source shared, adding, “They just get each other, they get each other’s quirks. She is really happy with him.”