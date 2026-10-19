Kendall Jenner Gave Kylie Runway Advice Before Her $50M Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra Debut

Kylie Jenner had a familiar source of encouragement before stepping onto the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway: her older sister, Kendall Jenner.

According to a report from Page Six, Kendall offered Kylie modeling advice ahead of her appearance at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she wore the brand’s $50 million Fantasy Bra.

Although Kendall has years of professional runway experience, sources told the outlet that she was excited to see her younger sister take on the high-profile opportunity.

“Kendall thought Kylie absolutely killed it,” one insider told Page Six.

The supportive exchange offered a glimpse into the sisters’ relationship as Kylie celebrated a major fashion milestone.

Kylie Jenner Asked Kendall for Victoria’s Secret Runway Tips

Kendall has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show three times, appearing in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 productions.

That experience made her a natural person for Kylie to consult before Sunday’s event at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles.

According to Page Six’s first source, Kylie approached Kendall for advice despite already having some runway experience of her own.

“Even though Kylie has some runway experience, she still asked Kendall for a few tips ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,” the insider explained.

The source added that Kendall provided pointers but believed Kylie was already comfortable enough to handle the moment.

Another insider told Page Six that Kendall supported Kylie’s participation and emphasized the encouragement shared among the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

The report suggests that Kylie’s runway appearance became another opportunity for the family to celebrate one another’s accomplishments.

Getty Kylie Jenner walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Kylie Jenner Wore a $50 Million Fantasy Bra

Kylie’s runway debut attracted attention for more than her famous family connections.

The 29-year-old appeared in a diamond-covered Fantasy Bra valued at $50 million, according to Page Six.

The elaborate design came from jeweler Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co., who shared details about the piece’s construction.

According to the report, the bra featured more than 4,400 diamonds in multiple shapes, including pear, heart, round, oval and marquise cuts.

Its centerpiece was a yellow diamond valued at approximately $22 million.

Kylie completed her runway appearance with angel wings, bringing a signature Victoria’s Secret element to the extravagant look.

Her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, and mother, Kris Jenner, attended the show and watched from the front row.

Their presence added another family-centered element to Kylie’s memorable evening.

Kendall Jenner Supported Kylie Despite Missing the Show

Although Kendall did not appear on the runway or in the audience, Page Six reported that her absence did not reflect a lack of support.

The outlet noted that Kendall attended the 2026 Academy Museum Gala and its after-party the previous evening with boyfriend Jacob Elordi.

She also participated in an event for her tequila brand, 818.

Page Six reported that it remained unclear where Kendall was during Sunday’s fashion show.

Representatives for the sisters did not immediately respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.

Nevertheless, the insiders described Kendall as proud of Kylie’s performance and supportive of her decision to participate.

For Kylie, the experience marked a memorable opportunity to step into a runway tradition her older sister already knew well.

And according to those close to the family, Kendall was cheering her on.