See Kylie Jenner Boasting $50 Million Fantasy Bra On The Victoria’s Secret Runway

Most women cannot imagine wearing an item of underwear costing $50 million, but this particular Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra is the real thing. Comprised of gold and 4,410 natural diamonds, the Fantasy Bra is back for the first time since it returned in 2024.

When Kylie, 29, was selected to wear the incredible piece of fantasy at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, the brand described it as having made “fashion history all over again.” The fashion influencer was quick to share her triumphant return to the runway on her Instagram Stories, sharing some behind-the-scenes images and family and friends’ posts on her return to the runway.

Kylie Jenner On The Runway In Victoria’s Secret $50 Million Fantasy Bra

Getty Kylie Jenner walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

As reported by Vogue, the $50 million, four-pound Fantasy Bra boasts 4,410 natural diamonds and a 75.54-carat radiant cut Fancy Vivid yellow diamond set in gold. Reportedly it took 15 craftspeople around 1,000 hours building the Victoria’s Secret marvel.

According to Vogue, this is the highest price (by some $35 million) for a Fantasy Bra yet. Besides the Fantasy Bra, Kylie strolled the catwalk in a gauzy mini skirt, white feathered wings, and clear heels, burt it was the bra that was the center of attention.

Adam Selman, Chief Creative Officer at Victoria’s Secret, spoke of the fashion show and the Fantasy Bra. “A big idea for the show was fandomonium,” he said, adding, “And the Fantasy Bra was one of the things that were requested the most from last year’s show. So we thought, OK, how do we do this in a really fun, excessive way? Because that’s what it is: a truly excessive piece of jewelry and artistry. It’s almost museum quality.”

Kylie shared supportive posts from her friends and family who watched her at the event, including her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, her hairstylist, Igor Rosales, and Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker.

The fashion influencer also shared a post by her mom, Kris Jenner, 70, which was captioned, “My sweet angel girl, so proud of you.”

Victoria’s Secret’s New Partnership With JACOB & CO.

Getty Kylie Jenner at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

A couple of days before the fashion show, Victoria’s Secret announced a new partnership with the luxury jewelry house JACOB & CO., which created the stunning piece of clothing. This year marks the first time the Fantasy Bra has featured on the runway since it was modeled by Elsa Hosk in 2018

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner had much support from the audience, including her proud mom, Kris, and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. Both were seen clapping and smiling with pride from their seats next to the runway.

About The Fantasy Bra

On the Victoria’s Secret website, JACOB & CO. founder, Jacob Arabo describes the process of creating the incredible Fantasy Bra. He said he wanted to “create the most expensive Fantasy Bra ever made,” but added that he also wanted it to tell a story.

“For me, it had to be about the diamonds, the light, and the movement. We brought together exceptional diamonds in different shapes and sizes, including our proprietary Angel-Cut, and designed the piece so that it catches light with every step. The craft is extraordinary, and what matters most is the emotion it creates when you see it come to life on the runway,” Arabo added.

Keeping it in the family, while 2026 marked Kylie’s debut on the Victoria’s Secret runway, her older sister Kendall has also modeled for the famous brand on several occasions.