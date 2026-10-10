Kim Kardashian’s New Photo Drop Includes Scorching Underwear Shot & Some Famous Faces

Reality television personality, model, socialite, businesswoman, and actress Kim Kardashian has produced the photographic goods yet again in a new social media post.

The iconic Kardashian, 45, regularly shares her life with her fans and followers online — after all, it’s something she’s very used to doing, having spent the last 20 years being the major focal point of intimately insightful shows like “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “The Kardashians.”

Kardashian has a lot going on right now. She’s filming various projects, she’s working with her brands, she’s spending time with her family and being a mother, and she’s in a high-profile relationship with Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton.

Her fans and followers got a look at several of those aspects of Kardashian’s life — and a red hot picture of the star in her underwear — courtesy of her latest photo drop.

Kim Kardashian Has Been Mingling With Some Screen Icons

Kim Kardashian shared the latest batch of photographs from her life with the 343 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post includes a carousel of no less than 20 snaps. The first one is the big attention grabber, as it shows Kardashian posing for a mirror selfie wearing nothing but a teal top and underwear.

There are also several other pictures of just Kardashian on her various ventures. For instance, there are more mirror selfies, some of her getting ready for a Skims photoshoot, and one of her filming the reality show “Team Moms: Baseball.”

However, there are also several snaps of the famous women Kardashian is currently working with. They include screen icons Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash-Betts, who star alongside Kardashian in the legal drama “All’s Fair.” Then there’s a shot of Kardashian exiting a plane with actress, writer, and comedian Fortune Feimster, with whom she will appear in Eva Longoria’s comedy movie “The Fifth Wheel,” which hits Netflix in 2027.

Other shots include family snaps with the likes of her mother Kris Jenner, her daughter North West, and one of her adorable dogs.

Kardashian’s caption on her post reads, “In no particular order,” highlighting the jumbled nature of the photographs.

The star’s fans and followers rushed to the post’s comments section en masse to have their say on it.

Fans Continue to Love Insights Into Kardashian’s Life

Getty Kim Kardashian.

The comments section of Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram post is flooded with messages from her fans and followers. They think she looks iconic and shower flattery upon her as they continue to love insights into her life.

One of Kardashian’s followers commented, “Ummmmm hi ICON ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Another follower wrote, “Omg I love Fortune being your friend haha😍.”

Similarly, “The Office” and “The Mindy Project” star Mindy Kaling said, “Omg @fortunefeimster!! I’m living for this duo!!!”

Somebody else posted, “Not aging one bit. Just looking younger and younger. Insane.”

“Lewis is the luckiest man alive,” noted another Instagram user.

“Always with good dump 😍,” proclaimed someone else.

Last but not least, one individual commented, “forever the baddest in the game.”

In addition to the aforementioned “All’s Fair” and “The Fifth Wheel,” Kardashian’s upcoming on-screen work includes reality series “Calabasas Behind the Gates” and more episodes of “The Kardashians.”

We look forward to seeing them all and can’t wait to see what Kardashian’s next Instagram post entails.

Kim Kardashian’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.