Kim Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in Highly Revealing Mini Dress Beach Pics [PHOTOS]

The stunning reality television personality, model, socialite, businesswoman, and occasional actress Kim Kardashian can really do no wrong when it comes to what she wears.

Kardashian, 46, is a bona fide fashion icon who is admired by millions of people inspired by her style around the world.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “The Kardashians” star Kim regularly flaunts her outfits on social media. Her latest revealing beach look, which leaves very little to the imagination, has taken Instagram by storm.

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Cut-Out Mini Dress

Kim Kardashian shared her highly revealing beach look with the 343 million followers on her Instagram account. Kardashian’s post isn’t embeddable here, but, luckily, the Fashion Bomb Daily account uploaded the photographs from it, and we’ve been able to embed that version above for your viewing pleasure. Moreover, you can see Kardashian’s original post by clicking here.

Kardashian’s post features four snaps in which she’s on a beautiful beach. Three of the pictures are selfies and the final one is taken from a distance, showing her whole body. The star is wearing a beautiful seafoam green macramé cut-out mock-neck mini dress from Mark Fast’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection. It shows off her stunning figure perfectly and she looks absolutely incredible in it.

The star’s very short caption on her post consists of a single seashell emoji: “🐚.”

Of course, Kardashian’s fans and followers went wild about her latest amazing look in the comments section of her post.

Fans & Followers Hail ‘Water Goddess’ Kardashian

Getty Kim Kardashian.

The comments section of Kim Kardashian’s post featuring photographs of the star in her gorgeous cut-out mini dress is bustling with messages from her fans and followers. Needless to say everyone adores her latest eye-catching look.

Filipino actress and model Sofia Andres commented, “Mamiiiii you’re so ganda! ❤️”

“Oh my Gee.. kim is literally the trend ❤️❤️🙌,” wrote one of Kardashian’s followers.

A particularly stunned follower posted, “OH MY GOSH MOTHER!!!! IM LIVING FOR THIS!!!!”

Another follower proclaimed, “Without any doubt, the most beautiful woman on the planet!! 😍”

Someone else, who was totally flabbergasted by Kardashian’s snaps said, “KIM…we need to breathe babe. 😍”

“Gorgeous with a perfect place 😍,” observed somebody else.

“I need this dress 😍,” noted one admiring fan.

Last but not least, one particularly complimentary Instagram user suggested, “You look like a water Goddess.”

Charlize Theron, Lindsay Lohan, and Naomi Watts were among the high-profile names to drop a like on the post. As of the time of writing, almost one million people have liked it in total.

You can currently watch Kardashian playing lawyer Allura Grant in the second season of legal drama “All’s Fair,” which premiered in New York City on Monday, November 2, and on Hulu on Wednesday, November 4.

At the moment, there are four episodes available to watch, with the remaining four set to hit the popular streaming platform on Wednesday, November 18, Wednesday, November 25 (on which there’ll be a double episode drop), and Wednesday, December 2.

We’ll look forward to watching them all.

Kim Kardashian’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.