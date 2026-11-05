Khloe Kardashian Breaks The Internet By Sharing A Video Of Kylie Jenner And Kendall Jenner Kissing Online

Kylie and Kendall Jenner have found themselves going viral online after sharing a smooch on the lips. Kendall’s birthday was only a couple of days ago and the girls playfully partied the night away before locking each other in an embrace and puckering up.

More About The Kiss

Khloe Kardashian posted a video onto her social media [second in the above carousel] showing the duo dancing and kissing one another. In the clip, Kylie is wearing a skin-tight black bodycon dress with sexy cut out details and dancing while Kendall stands behind her and wraps her hands around Kylie’s hips

Kendall is wearing a patterened halter top and leans her head on Kylie’s shoulder before backing up and shouting “Kiss me, kiss meeee!” to her. Kylie then spins around to look at Kendall, and Kendall enthusiastically pulls Kylie towards her while she pouts. The sisters then burst out laughing and hug one another, clearly having a great time at the birthday do.

Khloe penned over the top of the funny clip: “I love these two pigeons”.

Khloe’s Bday Post To Kendall

In addition to the kissing clip, Khloe shared a series of snaps of herself and Kendall spending time together. From more recent snaps to throwbacks and a photo of a very young Kendall with one of her beloved horses, it was a really sweet gesture between them.

Khloe penned a gushing caption, wishing Kendall all the best on her special day. It read: “Happy birthday to my Kenny, my forever love.

“There is something so beautiful about loving someone through every season of their life. Getting to witness all the little pieces of who they are and watching them become the extraordinary person they were always meant to be. And what a privilege it has been to witness you become the extraordinary woman you are today.

“Kenny, one of the greatest gifts of my life has been getting to know you through all your different chapters. From the little girl I wanted to protect, to the woman I now find myself learning so much from. You have always moved through this world in your own way, on your own terms, and there is something so beautiful about the life you’ve created simply by following your heart.

“I hope this next year surprises you in the most wonderful ways. That you continue discovering new pieces of yourself, chasing whatever makes your soul feel alive, and finding magic in the unexpected. Above all, I hope you always know how deeply you are loved, not for anything you do or become, but simply for who you are. You are worthy of everything great this world has to offer.

“No matter how much life changes or how many chapters we live, there will always be a part of me that sees you as my little angel baby. And there will never be a version of this life where I’m not beside you, loving you, believing in you, and cheering you on.”

The post concluded: “I love you more than you could even understand. Happy birthday, my sweet girl.”

Happy birthday Kendall!