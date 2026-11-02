Kendall Jenner References Cult-Favorite Film for Halloween Party With Jacob Elordi

Kendall Jenner celebrated Halloween and her birthday this past weekend with a costume that delighted cinephiles.

The model’s November 3 birthday meant Jenner started the celebrations earlier, combining her special day with Halloween.

This year’s event was thrown at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles and had a star-studded guest list. Attendees included Charli XCX, Hailey Bieber, and Jennie. Mostly importantly, she was spotted leaving with her boyfriend, Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi.

Kendall Jenner Transformed Into This Cult Classic Film Character

The model and reality star transformed herself into Jane Henderson, the character played by Nastassja Kinski in Wim Wenders’s cult classic 1984 film “Paris, Texas.”

“Paris, Texas” follows Travis Henderson, a mysterious drifter who reappears after four years away from his young son and estranged wife, Jane. The film took home the Palme d’Or at the 1984 Cannes Film Festival and now, four decades later, has become a cult favorite of film fans.

Jenner switched up her signature brunette hair for a chin-length platinum-blonde bob wig. She paired the new hair with the memorable look from the movie: a fuzzy pink mini dress and black tights.

She posted a series of images in the outfit, including a photo where she posed at the bar, mimicking a memorable part of the film.

Kendall Jenner And Jacob Elordi’s First Couple’s Costume

Jacob Elordi was spotted leaving Kendall Jenner’s Bar Marmont party alongside the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star.

He was photographed wearing a red cap, also a reference to “Paris, Texas,” along with a black suit and white shirt. Deux Moi posted the photos of the low-key couple posing for photos outside the party.

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner’s relationship is going from strength to strength. A source recently told InTouch Weekly that the “Wuthering Heights” actor has his heart on marrying the Victoria’s Secret model.

The source said, “Kendall Jenner has identified boyfriend Jacob Elordi as marriage material. Jacob doesn’t really enjoy the single life, and when he falls for somebody, he falls hard. He’s also looking down the barrel of turning 30 next year, and he’s ready to settle down.”

The couple first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2026. However, they have known each other since at least 2022, when Elordi attended Jenner’s birthday party.