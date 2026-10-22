Kim Kardashian Hints At Lewis Hamilton Romance On TV Show

While Kim Kardashian has kept her romance with racing driver Lewis Hamilton fairly low key, she did hint at the relationship during the recent episode of ‘The Kardashians.’

The reality TV mogul and the Formula 1 driver have been romantically linked since February after nearly a decade of friendship. They debuted their romance on Instagram over the summer, with Kardashian praising Hamilton.

Kim Kardashian Coyly References Lewis Hamilton In Reality TV Episode

In the Thursday, Oct. 22, episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ Kim Kardashian made a coy reference to her relationship with Lewis Hamilton.

At the beginning of the episode, during a conversation about ancestry with mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé, Kim said she’s 44% British.

In her confessional, per People a producer noted that it was “funny” that her heritage is associated with he number 44. Hamilton famously races under the number 44 in Formula 1 and has done since he was a small child.

“Funny I’m 44% British, if you know what I mean,” she said, emphasizing the number. “That might really go over your head.”

Although the couple have been linked since February, and went Instagram official in April, this is his first mention on their reality show.

Lewis Is Mentioned Again Later In The Episode

Kim brought up her boyfriend again later in the episode, when on the set of her upcoming movie ‘The Fifth Wheel.’

The TV personality was speaking to co-star Nikki Glaser about her manifest list, which features nearly 55 qualities.

As they left the green room and walked to set, the Skims owner whispered to Glaser that someone, whose name was bleeped out, “hits every single beat on my manifest list.”

‘The Kardashians’ producers to ask Kim to elaborate on this comment. She replied: “Oh, you guys are really trying to get this out of me.

“Let me just say this, I am just really, really happy. That’s all I’ll say for now,” she coyly added.

Kim Kardashian Recently Supported Lewis Hamilton In Singapore

Getty Kim Kardashian arrives before the start of the the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix on October 11, 2026. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian was recently spotted supporting her beau in Singapore.

She even broke the ice with Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle, having controversially snubbed him in Monaco. She noted they had gotten off “on the wrong foot.”

“I think it (F1) is amazing and fun and wild, and something I’ve never seen before. It’s amazing,” she gushed to the iconic F1 broadcaster.

In an October 2026 profile with The Times of London, she was asked if she wanted to speak about her relationship with the 41-year-old. She kindly said: “In the most respectful way, I’d probably rather not.”