Caitlyn Jenner Makes Rare Appearance on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Lesser known in the Kardashian-Jenner universe, Caitlyn Jenner has made a rare appearance on the family’s hit television program “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. The star appeared alongside her famous daughter Kendall and asked her questions – many of which Kendall founds ways to tactfully dodge answering.

What Did Caitlyn Do On The Show?

Caitlyn sat down with her daughter Kendall while she was waiting for some horses to arrived at her lavish property. Her father was also en-route, with the star saying: “My dad is coming because she knows how important it is to me to have my horses show up today for the first time. It’s an emotional and beautiful day.”

Caitlyn then delved into asking Kendall about her love life, cheekily querying: “So since I never get to know, how’s the love life? I never know what’s going on, I’m always the last to know.”

Kendall looked somewhat taken aback by the question and gave little information away on the topic. She simply said: “Well, that’s the normal thing for a father to ask.”

Caitlyn merely asked back: “Are you okay?”, double checking that their daughter was alright. Kendall then offered reassurance, sharing back: “I am so okay it’s unbelievable”.

More About Caitlyn Jenner

Getty Caitlyn Jenner will star in a new Netflix reality tv series

Caitlyn has appeared on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” a number of times before over the years, though it is far from a frequent occurrence. Back in 2015 the show aired a two-part special where her high-profile transition into a woman was discussed instead of condensing it into a single scene about the star “coming out”. She subsequently made her debut as Caitlyn later that year, gracing the cover of Vanity Fair.

Her last official appearance on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” was all the way back in 2021, though she did make a guest appearance last year on the family’s Hulu series “The Kardashians”. Though in the meantime Caitlyn appeared in programs of her own that documented her gender identity including a docu-series called “I Am Cait”. She also wrote and released a memoir in 2017 titled “The Secrets of My Life”.

Prior to becoming a reality TV star, Caitlyn has a very impressive career in the sports world. She’s a retired Olympic gold metal-winning decathlete, and she played college football for the Graceland Yellowjackets. She won the gold medal in 1976 during the Summer Olympics in Montreal, setting a world record at the time by achieving an incredible 8,634 points and becoming a celebrated sports hero.

Today Caitlyn works as a contributor for Fox News, hosting podcasts and media content such as “Keeping Up With Sports”. Caitlyn also stays in touch with her sporty side by running Jenner Racing, a company that supports women in professional racing.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians follows along with the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The main cast of the show includes Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and sometimes Caitlyn – as well as the cast’s partners and friends.