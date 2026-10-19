Kylie Jenner Reveals What Really Happened Before Her Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra Runway Debut

Kylie Jenner is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of her biggest fashion moments.

On Oct. 19, the beauty mogul shared a YouTube vlog titled “vlog: walking the VS show in the fantasy bra,” documenting her preparations for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The video follows Jenner through rehearsals, beauty appointments and backstage moments as she prepares to walk the runway wearing the brand’s Fantasy Bra.

Although Jenner has spent years attending major fashion events, she admitted that stepping onto the Victoria’s Secret runway brought an unexpected wave of nerves.

“I just can’t believe I’m doing this,” Jenner said while arriving at rehearsals.

Kylie Jenner Admits She Was Nervous Before the Victoria’s Secret Show

Jenner opened the vlog by explaining that Victoria’s Secret approached her about participating several months before the event.

Despite having time to prepare, she said the experience still felt surreal as show day approached.

“I don’t know if I knew what I was getting myself into,” Jenner admitted.

She also revealed that conversations with other participants helped reassure her that she wasn’t the only one feeling anxious.

Jenner explained that the invitation carried special meaning because she grew up watching the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“I grew up watching the Victoria’s Secret fashion shows,” she said. “I feel grateful that I’m able to experience it.”

For Jenner, the opportunity represented more than another high-profile appearance.

She wanted to embrace an experience she could look back on proudly.

“I want to look back on life and be like I did that,” she explained.

Getty Kylie Jenner at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Kylie Jenner Shares Her Fantasy Bra Preparation

The vlog also gave viewers a glimpse into the planning behind Jenner’s runway look.

During rehearsals, she worked with members of the production team to understand her movements and the show’s staging.

Later, Jenner documented her beauty preparations, including experimenting with a curlier hairstyle.

Her longtime makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, appeared during the glam session as the team considered different options for her final look.

The group also discussed the excitement surrounding Jenner’s Fantasy Bra appearance.

One person mentioned seeing online speculation that Jenner would wear the bra after fans noticed connections between the jewelry and earlier social media posts.

Jenner clarified that she had not pursued the opportunity herself.

“They came to me,” she said, emphasizing how meaningful the invitation felt.

She added that she was concentrating on managing her nerves as the event approached.

Kylie Jenner Takes Fans Backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

As the vlog continued, Jenner shared footage from the fashion show’s backstage preparations and runway production.

The video captured the busy atmosphere surrounding the event, from last-minute adjustments to the music and cheering that accompanied the show.

Jenner also admitted that she had barely slept before arriving.

“I cannot believe I’m doing this,” she said again while preparing for the big moment.

Despite her nerves, the footage showed Jenner embracing the experience alongside the people helping bring her runway appearance together.

The vlog offered fans a more personal perspective on an event typically defined by its elaborate fashion and polished presentation.

By sharing the rehearsals, excitement and uncertainty leading up to the show, Jenner gave viewers a closer look at the work behind her Fantasy Bra moment.