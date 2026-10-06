Kylie Jenner Scores First Major Acting Role in New Hulu Series

Kylie Jenner has reportedly landed her first major acting role in a new Hulu thriller series, marking a new milestone in her entertainment career.

The 29-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is set to lead the series, which is currently under the working title “Bachelorette Weekend,” according to Deadline.

The cosmetic mogul’s casting was announced Monday, with both Jenner and her sister, Kim Kardashian, attached as executive producers on the series.

Kim Kardashian’s Role in Kylie Jenner’s Acting Debut

The spec script for the “Bachelorette Weekend” was reportedly first sent to Kardashian, who was approached to produce the project. The reality star, 45, “felt it was a great starring vehicle for Jenner and passed it onto her, with both quickly coming on board,” according to Deadline.

Following Kardashian’s first-look deal with 20th Television, the thriller was pitched to Hulu, which took it off the market with a straight-to-series order that is still being negotiated.

“Bachelorette Weekend” is based on an unpublished novel by Flora Collins. Jenner’s character is described as the “North Star” of the series, which pieces together the events leading up to a murder.

The synopsis reads, “In the series, a bachelorette weekend turns deadly when the bride winds up murdered in the pool, and her closest girlfriends all become suspects.”

Kylie Jenner’s Acting Skills

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Jenner previously showed off her acting chops with a brief cameo in Charli XCX’s A24 mockumentary “The Moment.”

“The first movie premiere that I’m in — I’m thrilled. I’m really thrilled. This is the most excited I’ve been for the red carpet,” Jenner said in March, days out from the film’s debut. “I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100 percent want to do more.”

The reality star has also attended several major film-industry events, including awards shows with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is also a star and executive producer on her family’s hit Hulu reality series, “The Kardashians,” which is set to return for Season 8 on October 8.

Getty Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Jenner appears to be following in Kardashian’s footsteps, as her older sister has also pursued acting and producing television projects. Kardashian starred in and executive-produced Hulu’s legal drama, “All’s Fair.”

The reality star is also set to star in and produce the upcoming Netflix movie “The Fifth Wheel.” Kardashian will also executive-produce Netflix’s adult drama series, “Calabasas,” and Paramount’s “Team Moms: Baseball.”

Jenner’s move into acting could add another lucrative stream to her already-impressive fortune.

The reality star has built much of her wealth through her beauty business, brand partnerships, reality shows, and other ventures.

As of 2026, Jenner’s net worth is estimated at around $700 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.