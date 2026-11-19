Kourtney Kardashian‘s supplement brand Lemme has become a recognizable part of her business career, but the company almost launched with a completely different name.

During the November 18 episode of “Khloé in Wonder Land,” Kardashian’s longtime friend and Lemme co-founder Simon Huck shared how the brand developed and why Kourtney decided to change its name shortly before launching.

Speaking with Khloé Kardashian, Huck explained that the team had already made significant progress with its original branding before Kourtney reconsidered the decision.

Despite the challenges of changing directions, Huck said the team eventually found a name that felt right for the company.

Kourtney Kardashian Originally Planned to Name Lemme ‘Good for You’

According to Huck, the supplement company was initially going to be called “Good for You.”

The team had already developed branding materials and was preparing to move forward with the name.

“It was locked. It was trademarked,” Huck recalled, explaining that they were also working through trademark issues.

He added that merchandise and product labels were already moving toward production when Kourtney expressed doubts about the name.

Huck remembered receiving a message from her explaining that she no longer believed “Good for You” was the right choice.

At first, he worried that changing the name would be difficult because the company had already invested time into its branding.

However, Kourtney remained confident that they needed to reconsider their decision.

The team eventually returned to an earlier branding presentation to review names they had previously rejected.

Getty Kourtney Kardashian.

Simon Huck Explains How the Name Lemme Was Chosen

While reviewing their old ideas, Huck and the team rediscovered the name Lemme.

He explained that it had been included near the bottom of their list of potential names.

To see whether it could work, they created mockups featuring several planned products, including Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill and Lemme Focus.

Once the team saw the name alongside the products, Huck said they began recognizing its potential.

“I can’t shut up about this name,” he recalled thinking as they experimented with different product combinations.

Huck also shared that Kourtney trusted her instincts when naming Lemme Purr, a product focused on women’s intimate wellness.

According to Huck, consumer surveys initially suggested that the name might confuse shoppers.

However, Kourtney believed a playful name could help make conversations about vaginal health feel more approachable.

Huck said the product generated considerable conversation after its release.

Simon Huck Reflects on Building Lemme With Kourtney Kardashian

Elsewhere in the conversation, Huck discussed how much work went into launching the company.

He revealed that the team spent approximately two and a half years developing Lemme before introducing the brand.

Huck also praised Kourtney’s attention to detail, particularly when making decisions about products people consume.

He admitted that he initially worried about how becoming business partners might affect their friendship.

However, the two have continued working together while maintaining their close relationship.

Huck also reflected on the satisfaction of watching the company grow from an idea discussed in Kourtney’s living room into an established business.

Looking ahead, he revealed that Lemme plans to explore new product categories and expand internationally.

For Huck, the company’s success has made the years of planning and development especially meaningful.