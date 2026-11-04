Khloé Kardashian Pays Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Half-Sister Kendall Jenner With Collection of Rare & Unseen Photos [SEE]

Media personality, socialite, and businesswoman Khloé Kardashian has paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to her model, socialite, and television personality half-sister Kendall Jenner.

Jenner turned 31 on Tuesday, November 3, having been born on the corresponding date in 1995.

Kardashian, 42, took to social media a day later to share her birthday tribute to her younger half-sister — which includes a bunch of rare and unseen Kardashian family photographs — with their fans.

Khloé Kardashian Had Lovely Things to Say About Kendall Jenner

Khloé Kardashian shared her 31st birthday tribute to half-sister Kendall Jenner with the 291 million followers on her Instagram account. She also tagged Jenner’s account so her 277 million followers could see the post more easily.

Her post includes a carousel of ten photographs and one video. The video shows Kendall and a somewhat tipsy Kylie Jenner cuddling and kissing at a family gathering. The photos include several rare and unseen family snaps. One of them shows Kris Jenner holding baby Kylie while toddler Kendall stands next to her. Another shows Khloé Kardashian as a young adult holding Kendall when she was a child. In another image, a 20-something Khloé poses in a car with young Kendall, who has braces. The final snap is a recent one of Khloé and Kendall in which they are cheek to cheek and pouting, with Kendall holding a glass of wine.

Kardashian’s lovely caption on her post begins, “Happy birthday to my Kenny, my forever love 🤍.”

Her caption then describes how getting to see Kendall grow up and become such a special woman has been a privilege for Khloé. Kardashian then wishes her half-sister well in life, tells her how loved she is, and admits part of her will always see Kendall as a little girl.

The caption then concludes, “I love you more than you could even understand. Happy birthday, my sweet girl 🤍.”

Both the photographs and caption provide a genuinely lovely insight into the relationship the two famous half-sisters share. Their fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts on it and send Jenner their own birthday wishes.

Kardashian & Jenner’s Fans Think They Are ‘The Best Duo Ever’

Getty Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in 2008.

The comments section of Khloé Kardashian’s birthday tribute to Kendall Jenner is awash with lovely messages. They praise Kardashian’s words and wish Jenner the happiest of birthdays.

One of their fans commented, “Best duo ever 😍 Happy birthday Kendall ❤️.”

Somebody else stated, “Holy nice birthday message, Batman. She’s lucky to have you.”

Another fan wrote, “The way you speak about your sisters is amazing I love it. They are so lucky to have you.”

Someone else posted, “you always make the most beautiful birthday posts🥹🥹🥹🥹❤️.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Your first baby 🙂 happy birthday Kenny!”

We’d like to take this opportunity to wish the beautiful Kendall Jenner a happy (if not slightly belated) 31st birthday. We hope she had the most amazing day celebrating and spending time with her nearest and dearest.