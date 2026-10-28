Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Joins OnlyFans, Says ‘Nothing’s Off the Table’

Another celebrity is deciding to get extra-spicy with fans by joining OnlyFans — and it’s someone who holds a special place in the hearts of viewers of “The Kardashians” and its predecessor, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

That someone is Lamar Odom, former NBA star and ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian.

‘Keeping It Real’

Getty Former NBA player Lamar Odom at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards at USC Galen Center.

The former Los Angeles Clippers star has revealed that he’s joining OnlyFans, offering subscribers access to exclusive — and unfiltered — content.

As Odom told TMZ, he’s the first NBA player to join the platform, at least so far.

“I’ve lived a lot of my life in the public eye, but trust me, there’s still a side of Lamar Odom you haven’t seen,” Odom said in a statement to People, via his rep.

“Joining OnlyFans gives me a chance to connect with my fans on a whole different level, without all the filters,” continued Odom.

Odom promises fans who view his content can expect “a little bit of everything, some surprises, and maybe a few things you wouldn’t expect from me.”

He added: “I’m not giving away too much just yet. You’ll have to subscribe to find out. Just know I’m keeping it real, and nothing’s off the table.”

‘A Pretty Wild Life’

Getty Lamar Odom and Rachel Bradley attend Destination Gabao at Palais des Congrès Omar Bongo Ondimba – Cité de la Démocratie on September 26, 2026 in Libreville, Gabon. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images for La Maison 3 Points)

“I’ve lived a pretty wild life, and trust me, there are still a few surprises left,” Odom told TMZ. “I’ve always been an open book, but there are some chapters people haven’t seen yet.”

Meanwhile, TMZ also reports that Odom’s girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, has created her own OnlyFans account.

According to a source who spoke with TMZ, Odom and Bradley “may film content together” as they move forward in their respective OnlyFans journeys.

A Rocky Relationship

As viewers of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will recall, the third-oldest of Kris Jenner‘s children married Odom in 2009. The marriage proved to be turbulent, and they separated in 2013.

During that separation, in 2015 Odom suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in a Nevada brothel. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

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Odom spoke extensively about his marriage to Kardashian in the Netflix documentary “Untold” The Life and Death of Lamar Odom,” which debuted on the streaming service back in March.

Among the controversial claims Odom made in that film was that the Kardashian family’s opulent “lifestyle” was a major factor in his decision to pop the question and then quickly tie the knot after he and Kardashian had only been together for about a month.

In a subsequent appearance on her podcast (per Page Six), Kardashian dismissed his claim as “insane,” and proceeded to lambaste her ex.

“You’re asking me to be in your documentary and behind the scenes, you and your friends are all saying you were with me just for fame? That’s some [expletive]-up [expletive],” she added. “I feel so dumb. I spent hours and time doing this documentary as a favor. I’m not paid one penny.”