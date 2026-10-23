Kylie Jenner Reveals Why Her Makeup Artist Ariel Tejada Says She’s Usually Right About Her Glam

Kylie Jenner and longtime makeup artist Ariel Tejada have spent more than a decade creating memorable beauty looks together, but their collaboration involves more than simply applying makeup.

In a YouTube video titled “winter kissed tutorial with ariel,” Jenner reunited with Tejada to demonstrate products from her Kylie Cosmetics Winter Kissed holiday collection while reflecting on their friendship and creative partnership.

During the tutorial, Tejada revealed that Jenner frequently has the final say when they disagree about a makeup look, explaining why he has learned to trust her creative instincts.

Ariel Tejada Praises Kylie Jenner’s Creative Vision

While applying Jenner’s holiday-inspired makeup, the pair answered questions about their years working together.

When Jenner asked whether they had ever disagreed about a look before an event, Tejada immediately acknowledged that disagreements happen regularly.

However, he explained that Jenner often recognizes details that improve the finished result.

“She’s usually right,” Tejada admitted.

He said their different perspectives help them create successful looks. While he focuses on perfecting individual details, Jenner considers how everything works together.

“She has a really good eye,” Tejada said, adding that Jenner often understands the overall vision before he does.

Jenner agreed that they sometimes have different opinions, but both emphasized their ability to find common ground.

Their conversation offered viewers insight into the creative process behind Jenner’s red carpet appearances and beauty campaigns.

Getty Kylie Jenner walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Kylie Jenner Reflects on 11 Years of Working With Ariel

The longtime collaborators also revisited some of their favorite makeup moments, including Jenner’s first Met Gala appearance and looks created for the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Their memories sparked playful disagreements about past outfits, particularly the color of a Schiaparelli dress.

Jenner also asked Tejada whether she had ever removed a completed makeup look because she disliked it.

Tejada estimated that it had happened only twice during their 11 years working together.

He clarified that the makeup itself was not necessarily unsuccessful. Sometimes, the finished result simply differed from Jenner’s original vision.

“When in doubt, wipe it off,” the pair said, describing their approach to starting over.

Beyond their professional relationship, Jenner emphasized the personal connection they have developed.

“Nothing that can compare to just our bond,” Jenner said.

The pair became emotional while discussing old videos and imagining themselves revisiting their latest tutorial years from now.

Kylie Jenner Shares Her Winter Kissed Holiday Makeup Look

Throughout the video, Tejada demonstrated a soft pink eye look using shades from Jenner’s Winter Kissed collection.

He combined colors including Soft Sleigh, Cozy Core, Winter Baby and Peppermint Pink to create a shimmering, frosty finish.

Jenner also discussed the work involved in developing new Kylie Cosmetics products, explaining how she collaborates with her graphic designer and experiments with different colors and formulas.

“I just love makeup. I love creating,” Jenner said.

The pair ended their tutorial by discussing the return of full-glam makeup after the popularity of minimalist beauty trends.

Tejada expressed enthusiasm for a modern interpretation of dramatic makeup, while Jenner celebrated the completed holiday look.

Jenner’s Winter Kissed collection is available through Kylie Cosmetics, with an Ulta Beauty launch scheduled for Oct. 25.