Kris Jenner Shares Previously Unseen Family Snaps to Celebrate Daughter Kim Kardashian’s Birthday [PHOTOS]

On Wednesday, October 21, television personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian turns 46.

Kim is, of course, the second-oldest child of socialite and businesswoman Kris Jenner (and one of six along with Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner).

Kris, 70, has wished Kim a happy birthday on social media. In doing so, she’s shared a joyous and nostalgic bundle of Kardashian family snaps from over the years, going all the way back to Kim’s childhood.

Kris Jenner Wishes Her ‘Beautiful Girl’ Kim Kardashian a Happy Birthday

Kris Jenner shared her birthday message for daughter Kim Kardashian with the 50.1 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of no less than 20 photographs. All 20 snaps feature Kim and many of them are previously unseen. They range from pictures of her as a baby to more recent images. While some show Kim posing alone, other family members in the pictures include Kris, Khloé Kardashian, Mary Jo Campbell, Chicago West, Psalm West, Robert Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian, and True Thompson.

Jenner’s lovely and lengthy caption on her post reads, “Happy birthday to my Kimberly!!! ❤️ There are so many things I love about you, but one of my favorites is that no matter how much you accomplish, you never lose sight of what matters most. You show up for the people you love, you give everything you do your whole heart, and you somehow always find a way to make the impossible possible. I love watching you chase your dreams, and continue to surprise us all with what you do next! You are such an amazing mommy, and seeing how much you love your babies makes my heart so happy. I am so blessed to be your mommy and experience this beautiful life with you. I love you endlessly, and I’m so proud of you my beautiful girl. Happy birthday!!! ❤️🥳🎂💕 @kimkardashian.”

Of course, Kris’ fans and followers practically stampeded to the post’s comments section to have their say on it — and to send Kim their own birthday messages.

Kardashian Fans Wish Kim the Happiest of Birthdays

Getty Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

The comments section of Kris Jenner’s post is teeming with messages from her fans and followers. They love her pictures and send their own birthday messages to Kim Kardashian.

One of Jenner’s followers commented, “The happiest birthday to the goat 🩷🩷.”

Another follower wrote, “She has been beautiful since day one 😍 Happiest birthday @kimkardashian Blessings to you 🙏❤️.”

“So beautiful happy birthday Kimberly 🎂,” said someone else.

“I love love love the daddy daughter pic it showed everything I needed to know 😍,” posted another individual.

“KimK was always that girl ❤️,” proclaimed somebody else.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Happy birthday to the Queen @kimkardashian 👑💖 Thank you, Kris @krisjenner for bringing such an iconic person into this world. We love you both so much! 🥹💕”

We’d like to send our own heartfelt birthday wishes to the iconic Kim Kardashian as she turns 46. We hope she enjoys her day and spends some wholesome time with her nearest and dearest.