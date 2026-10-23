Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why She’s Happier Than Ever Being Single and Focusing on Her Kids

Khloé Kardashian is embracing a new chapter in her life, and she says finding happiness has nothing to do with being in a relationship.

During the most recent episode of her podcast, “Khloé in Wonder Land,” titled “Catch Up with Khloé | Solo,” the reality star opened up about her decision to remain single while prioritizing her children, True and Tatum.

Kardashian explained that after navigating difficult relationships, she has found peace in motherhood, personal growth and creating lasting memories with her family.

“I’m happy. Probably the happiest I’ve felt in a really long time,” Kardashian said. “And I know for damn sure the safest I’ve felt.”

Khloé Kardashian Explains Why She Isn’t Looking for a Relationship

Kardashian addressed the public’s fascination with her dating life, particularly questions about why she hasn’t pursued another relationship.

The mother of two explained that her decision comes from a desire to heal and make thoughtful choices for herself and her children.

She acknowledged that past experiences have influenced how she approaches romantic relationships today.

Rather than rushing into dating, Kardashian wants to give herself the time and space to grow.

“When I feel lonely or when I feel like I need a partner in life, I will go find that,” she explained.

For now, Kardashian said she has no desire to search for a relationship simply because others expect her to.

She also discussed how uncomfortable she feels when people ask personal questions about her decision to remain celibate.

According to Kardashian, those conversations often overlook the emotional healing behind her choices.

She emphasized that she feels fulfilled and doesn’t believe her relationship status should determine her happiness.

Khloé Kardashian Says Motherhood Has Become Her Greatest Priority

Kardashian shared that spending time with True and Tatum has brought her tremendous joy.

From Disneyland adventures to seasonal celebrations, she enjoys creating experiences her children can remember as they grow older.

“I want to run towards my kids who are happy,” Kardashian said while explaining why motherhood currently takes priority over dating.

She also revealed that she has become more adventurous when planning family trips.

In the past, Kardashian sometimes avoided traveling because of anxiety and the challenges of bringing young children along.

Now, she feels increasingly comfortable embracing those opportunities.

“I want to create these memories,” she said.

Kardashian recently traveled to China and Japan with family members, describing the experience as an opportunity to expose the children to different cultures.

Getty TOPSHOT – US reality TV personality Kim Kardashian (L) and US socialite Khloe Kardashian snap a selfie as they arrive at San Giorgio Maggiore on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images)

Khloé Kardashian Is Finding Balance in Her New Chapter

Although Kardashian enjoys spending most of her time with her children, she hasn’t completely abandoned her social life.

She recalled recently visiting The Abbey in West Hollywood with friends, where she enjoyed an evening out before returning home relatively early.

Kardashian joked that occasional nights out provide enough excitement to satisfy her for months.

She also acknowledged that her mother, Kris Jenner, sometimes encourages her to spend more time participating in adult activities.

However, Kardashian believes she has discovered a balance that works for her.

“I do feel the most at peace. I do feel the happiest,” she said.

For Kardashian, this chapter isn’t about avoiding love. It’s about enjoying the life she has built and allowing her future to unfold naturally.