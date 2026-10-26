Caitlyn Jenner Leaves Daughter Kendall Speechless With NSFW Comment on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Caitlyn Jenner left poor Kendall utterly unable to speak after a quip she made on the latest series of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. The star made a rare return to the popular program for the first time in years recently, much to the excitement of fans.

What Did Caitlyn Say That Shocked Kendall?

Kendall was sitting down waiting for her father to arrive at her lavish property, as well as some of her horses that were being transported over. She described the day as “beautiful”, and appeared to be in good spirits.

Upon arrival, Caitlyn delved straight into asking Kendall about her dating life which she keeps rather private. She asked her: “So since I never get to know, how’s the love life? I never know what’s going on, I’m always the last to know.”

Kendall tactfully dodged the question, saying: “Well, that’s the normal thing for a father to ask.” She also added that she’s “so okay it’s unbelievable” to offer reassurance.

The comment that made Kendall’s stomach turn happened as the duo began to enjoy lunch together alongside Scott Disick. Caitlyn was having an egg sandwich, and gushed about how good it looked. She began by saying: “That is a very good-looking egg sandwich.”

Caitlyn then took a bite into the bread and popped the egg’s runny yoke, causing her to exclaim and drop an impromptu innuendo that was censored by Hulu. Kendall’s face, however, very much didn’t censor the shock of what Caitlyn said, which left her only able to say: “Dad, oh my God.”

After taking a moment to recover, Kendall then added: “I don’t think I’ve ever heard you say that. I could’ve lived my whole life without hearing you say that. I can’t eat it anymore!” Meanwhile Scott found the whole moment to be utterly hilarious and was left in stitches, saying he used to get in trouble for making similar inappropriate remarks.

Caitlyn and Her History On The Show

Caitlyn has appeared on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” a number of times before over the years, though it is far from a frequent occurrence. Back in 2015 the show aired a two-part special where her high-profile transition into a woman was discussed instead of condensing it into a single scene about the star “coming out”. She subsequently made her debut as Caitlyn later that year, gracing the cover of Vanity Fair.

Her last official appearance on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” was all the way back in 2021, though she did make a guest appearance last year on the family’s Hulu series “The Kardashians”. Though in the meantime Caitlyn appeared in programs of her own that documented her gender identity including a docu-series called “I Am Cait”. She also wrote and released a memoir in 2017 titled “The Secrets of My Life”.

Caitlyn has previously shared that she is largely estranged from Kris Jenner and the Kardashian stepchildren, which is part of the reason she appears so rarely on the program.