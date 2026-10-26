Kendall Jenner Reveals She Thinks It Would Be ‘Easier’ For Her To Date Women

Kendall Jenner has shared that she thinks she would have better luck when it comes to the dating world if she were to be dating women. The star recently chatted on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” with her dad Caitlyn, who asked her about her dating life.

Keeping her responses vague, the only light Kendall shed is that she’s “so okay it’s unbelievable”. Meanwhile in an episode of the family’s other show, “The Kardashians”, Kendall considered how dating women would likely be easier for her than dating has been so far.

What Did Kendall Say?

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

During a recent episode of “The Kardashians”, Kendall addressed a long-standing rumor that she might not be heterosexual This rumor came about due to her very close relationship with the stunning Cara Delevingne. Speaking about Cara, Kendlal described her as a massive source of comfort and support, especially while she navigating the modeling industry which is notoriously brutal.

Kendall then went on to clarify that she is not a lesbian, though she playfully added: “Being a lesbian would be fun and amazing and easier,” and “Never say never, right?”

Kendall’s Love Life

Kendall is currently dating actor Jacob Elordi. The pair were friends for years before their relationship turned into something romantic, but it was only earlier this year after being spotted together on multiple public outings, including going to the beach in Hawaii that it clicked that their connection had turned into more. The duo were also seen out and about enjoying a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, solidifying their status as an official celebrity couple.

Before they began to date, Kendall and Jacob were still seen interacting. Jacob attended Kendall’s birthdya party back in 2022, for instance. The duo were also seen striking up a conversation earlier this year at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Come April of this year, Kendall and Jacob were seen looking cozy together at Coachella, though exactly when they got together isn’t known to the public.

She has previously dated a list of high-profile stars, who are mainly NBA players or rappers. Kendall’s first high profile public relationship was back in 2013 when she dated One Direction sensation, Harry Styles. The pair were together in an on and off relationship for two years, and briefly reunited for a while in 2019. After her relationship with Harry ended, Kendall was linked to NBA player Jordan Clarkson. Their relationship was short-lived, and in the same year Kendall began to date rapped ASAP Rocky.

Come 2017, Kendall was dating another NBA player named Blake Griffins, followed by NBA player Ben Simmons from 2018 to 2020. To follow was one of Kendall’s longest relationships – a budding romance that began in 2020 with NBA player Devin Brooker. The former flames were together up until 2022 but throughout 2024 and 2025 they tried to reconcile their relationship.

Prior to Jacob, Kendall was last linked to rapper Bad Bunny between 2023 and 2024. We wish Kendall and Jacob all the best with their blossoming romance!